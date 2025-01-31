Chelsea join Arsenal in race to sign 20-year-old star Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to make a move to sign Arsenal target Evan Ferguson in the closing days of the January transfer window, as per reports. The Blues find themselves in danger of failing to land any of their targets despite openly pursuing a number of players to strengthen their squad this month.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Ferguson is seen as one of the finest young strikers in the Premier League, but has seen his development stagnate due to injuries. The 20-year-old finds himself behind Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, and Georginio Rutter in Fabian Hurzeler's plans this season, and has scored just once.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Guardian reports that Chelsea are now prepared to make a move to sign the striker from Brighton this month, as they seek competition for Nicolas Jackson up top. The Seagulls are open to a loan for the striker and would also be willing to accept a permanent offer of around £40 million for him.

Ferguson has attracted interest from a number of top sides this month, including Arsenal, who are also in the market for a striker. Following their failed bid for Ollie Watkins, they may move to try to sign Ferguson as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Evan Ferguson has been on the radar of Chelsea since making his professional debut against them aged 14 in a friendly for boyhood club Bohemians. The Irish youngster is familiar to some of the club's recruitment executives, who previously worked with Brighton.

The Blues and Arsenal are not the only two sides keen on the striker, with interest from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Bournemouth, as well. Bayer Leverkusen were also linked with him as a replacement for Victor Boniface, but that move is impossible now.

Premier League side keen to beat Chelsea, Arsenal to Tel signature - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to beat rivals Chelsea and Arsenal to the signature of in-demand forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich this month. The France U-21 international has handed in a transfer request at the Bundesliga side and is prepared to leave the club.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea have been interested in the 19-year-old since the start of the transfer window, but have yet to receive a green light from him. Arsenal have also joined the race for the youngster as they look to strengthen their attack this month.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have had a €60 million bid for the youngster accepted by Bayern Munich. The forward will now decide on his next move, with a good number of clubs looking to sign him this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback