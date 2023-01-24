Chelsea joined by Arsenal and Newcastle in potential three-way battle to sign 21-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal and Newcastle United have joined Chelsea in the pursuit of Amadou Onana.

While it looked unlikely that Everton would let the player go, the recent sacking of Frank Lampard, along with the fact that the club are in dire need of money, it is probable that Onana will leave Goodison Park this month.

The midfielder arrived at the club from LOSC Lille in the summer. He has since made 20 appearances for the club from the blue part of Merseyside.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez rejected. Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that the Blues are considering making another approach to Benfica for Fernandez.

They, however, are exploring other options as well. Moises Caicedo is also on the club's radar. Onana is also a realistic possibility at the moment.

One club that can keep up with Todd Boehly's financial prowess is Newcastle United. Eddie Howe's team have been phenomenal in the Premier League this campaign and are currently third in the league table with 39 points on the board after 20 games. Onana is an interesting option for the Magpies as well.

League leaders Arsenal, meanwhile, are exploring the market to be battle-ready during the second half of the season. The Gunners currently have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the league table with a game in hand.

To keep their spectacular run of form in tact, the north London-based side are looking to acquire more talent for their team. 21-year-old Onana perfectly fits the profile of the player that Mikel Arteta likes to operate with.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been busy in the January transfer window

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have made interesting moves in the January transfer window so far.

The Blues have completed five permanent signings in the form of Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke. Joao Felix has also arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Blues are also linked with the likes of Onana, Malo Gusto, and more.

The Gunners, meanwhile, completed the bargain signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion (£27 million). Jakub Kiwior is set to join from Spezia. Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda is also on the Gunners' radar.

