Chelsea joined by rivals in keeping close tabs on Ajax star - Reports 

Tottenham have reportedly joined Chelsea in monitoring Ajax youngster Jurrien Timber.

According to reports, the two clubs have been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old for almost two years and their scouts have given positive feedback about him.

Timber has grown in leaps and bounds this year and has become an integral player for the Dutch champions under Erik ten Hag. He had his breakthrough campaign last season and made 20 league appearances as Ajax reclaimed the Eredivisie title.

He has also become established on the international scene and already has three caps for the Netherlands.

Jurrien Timber is one of the highest-rated centre-backs in Dutch football and his displays have garnered interest from several Premier League clubs. Chelsea and Tottenham are, however, said to be the most interested and a concrete offer could be made in the coming months.

Ajax are famed for being a hub for the development of young, talented players and Jurrien Timber might be in line for a mega move if he continues his impressive trajectory.

Jurrien Timber could join a list of players to move to Chelsea from Ajax

Chelsea signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in 2020

Given Ajax's high standing when it comes to the development of players, it comes as no surprise that the Dutch giants have seen their players plucked by bigger sides through the years.

Chelsea's most recent acquisition from the club came in February 2020 when they agreed to a pre-contract transfer for Hakim Ziyech worth £33.3m. He was, however, not the first to trade Ajax's red and white for Chelsea's blue.

A certain Mario Melchiot joined the London side from Amsterdam on a free transfer in the summer of 1999. Former Danish winger Jesper Gronkjaer joined Chelsea from Ajax for the sum of €11.85m in January 2001 and spent three-and-a-half seasons with the club.

The two clubs have also conducted business at youth and academy level, while Bertrand Traore also flourished at the Johan Cruyff Arena on a loan spell from Chelsea.

Tottenham have also enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Ajax, with Cristian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Favidson Sanchez having joined the Lily Whites from the Eredivisie side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make their interest in Jurrien Timber official. However, the long-standing relationship between the two clubs could make any potential deal more straightforward.

