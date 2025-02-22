Chelsea keen to beat Arsenal and Manchester United in race to sign 16-year-old Belgian wonderkid: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to edge Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Belgian teenage sensation Jorthy Mokio in the summer. The 16-year-old has enjoyed a fine season in the Netherlands with Ajax and is recognized as one of Europe's finest youngsters after only a handful of senior appearances.

Ad

Chelsea have shown a relentless intent to sign some of Europe's leading talents in recent years, with Kazakh youngster Dastan Satpaev their latest acquisition. Enzo Maresca's side are keen to follow this up with another huge coup that will leave their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United fuming.

CaughtOffside exclusively reports that the Blues are very interested in signing versatile teenager Mokio and will make a move in the summer. The youngster has been watched by scouts from the Blues, Manchester United, and Gunners in recent weeks as his stock continues to rise.

Ad

Trending

Jorthy Mokio joined Ajax in the summer of 2024 from Gent, originally to play for Jong Ajax, the junior side. The youngster has made 17 appearances for the junior side this season and has caught the eye of manager Francesco Farioli, who invited him to the senior side.

Mokio has appeared seven times for the senior side and has already scored his first goal for the club. The Belgium U-21 international is contracted to the Dutch giants until 2027 and is capable of playing at left-back, centre-back, defensive midfield, or central midfield.

Ad

Chelsea and Arsenal have looked at signing Jorrel Hato from Ajax in recent months, but some consider Mokio to be an even bigger talent, even if they have similar attributes. They will try to secure the signature of the younger star in the summer, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also keen.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United eye move for Bundesliga star: Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly among several sides looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens in the summer. The English youngster is wanted by a number of sides back home after impressing in the German top flight this season.

Ad

Journalist Christian Falk has reported that Gittens is attracting interest from three clubs, mainly, in the Premier League. London-based trio of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 20-year-old, who has a valuation of reported €100 million.

Jamie Gittens has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season for Borussia Dortmund. The German outfit are all but certain to miss out on a place in next season's UEFA Champions League and will be open to selling the youngster, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback