Chelsea are keen on signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to the Express. Alaba has under six months left on his contract with the Champions League holders.

The report suggests that the Austrian is also a target for Real Madrid, as they look to find a replacement for Sergio Ramos. The Spain international's contract also expires in the summer with Los Blancos.

However, with the financial constraints caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid will need Alaba to settle for a reduced salary. On the other hand, Chelsea and PSG are said to be preparing lucrative financial offers for Alaba.

After playing for Bayern Munich from the age of 18, Alaba has made the decision to seek a new challenge away from Germany. Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge seems resigned to losing the 28-year-old:

"Bayern did everything we could to try and reach an agreement. We had a lot of conversations, but we wanted answers from him by the end of October. This didn't happen and I don't know if we'll return to the negotiations."

"What I want to be clear about is that our offer showed exactly how much we value him, but he didn't accept it. I don't know anything about the Real Madrid rumours. He's free to speak to whoever he wants from January 1," said Rummenigge

Alaba would be a great addition to Real Madrid, who are looking for defensive reinforcements and have been unable to strike a new deal with Ramos. However, manager Zinedine Zidane is not worried about the Madrid skipper's future:

"I have a contract, until 2022. So, I’m not going to ask for anything, I’m going to keep working. I’m happy to be at this great club. I’m lucky to say I’m at the best club in the world. I just hope that the players can stay and that we can keep working with them. When a player wants to stay that means a lot. With Sergio Ramos, I see him staying for many years. He’s looking after himself well and I’m not surprised about what he’s achieving."