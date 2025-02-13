Chelsea keeping tabs on £15 million-rated striker from Portuguese league in attempt to sign new forward: Reports

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Denmark U-21 striker Conrad Harder with a view to making a move for him in the summer, as per talkSPORT. The young Sporting Club striker is attracting attention from multiple clubs in Europe, including the Blues.

Harder led the line for Sporting in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff against Borussia Dortmund, with Viktor Gyokeres starting on the bench. The 19-year-old impressed for his side despite their failings in attack, proving to be a handful for the Borussia Dortmund defence in his 59 minutes on the pitch. He was watched by multiple sides on the biggest stage as he delivered a quality showing.

Enzo Maresca's side were one of the sides watching the teenage striker, who has a valuation of around £15 million. Sporting are prepared to sanction the exit of Gyokeres in the summer due to widespread interest in him, and they consider Harder as their ready-made replacement for him.

Trending

Conrad Harder has scored four goals and provided three assists in 16 league appearances this season for the Portuguese champions. The youngster is of the perfect profile and age of players targeted by the Blues, and they will look to continue monitoring him ahead of a potential transfer in the summer.

Chelsea are prepared to sign a striker in the summer, and have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, as well. They decided against moving for a striker in January with a view to waiting until the summer to land their preferred targets.

Chelsea star set for lengthy spell on sidelines - Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is set to spend a considerable period on the sidelines through injury, as per The Telegraph. The Senegal international injured his hamstring in his side's league win over West Ham United on February 3.

Expand Tweet

Jackson is expected to be out of action until after the international break in late March, and may return for the side in April. The 23-year-old has scored nine goals and provided five assists for the Blues this season.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has been left with a dilemma as he only expected Jackson to be out for a brief period. With 19-year-old striker Marc Guiu also out injured, Christopher Nkunku is left as their closest choice to a striker for the next couple of weeks. The coach could turn to highly-rated 17-year-old Shumaira Mheuka, who he handed his senior debut in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, as an option for the side, as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback