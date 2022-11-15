Chelsea leading race to sign £85 million-rated superstar attacker - Reports 

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are leading the race for £85 million-rated Napoli superstar Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia has taken Europe by storm so far this season. The Georgian is supremely talented and unorthodox. These traits combined have proven to be a nightmare for defenses across Europe.

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A table heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have 41 points on the board after 15 games and lead second-placed AC Milan by eight points.

Seyi Alao (Hattitude) @alao_seyi Osimhen won a penalty against Ajax and gave it to Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.



He won another penalty against Empoli, and Chuky Lozano took it.



That's the reason he loved by the fans and the players.



He's selfless and that's a very rare attributes from top strikers. Osimhen won a penalty against Ajax and gave it to Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.He won another penalty against Empoli, and Chuky Lozano took it.That's the reason he loved by the fans and the players.He's selfless and that's a very rare attributes from top strikers. https://t.co/Tr18HJg5Bz

The Italian side has also qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. Kvaratskhelia has been a major force behind Napoli's success this season.

He has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 17 games for the Italian side.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled in attack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to convince the fans as his performances have been below par. They have been defeated in their last three Premier League games.

Adding a player of Kvaratskhelia's quality will certainly be a welcome boost for Graham Potter. However, they might have to fork out an eye-catching fee to complete a move for the red-hot Georgian.

Wayne Rooney shared verdict on Chelsea star Raheem Sterling

Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner and Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is expected to be one of the key players for England.

Sterling's form has been average since joining the Blues from Manchester City over the summer. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 19 games.

Wayne Rooney shared his verdict on the former Liverpool star as he told The Times (via football.london):

"I played many games with Sterling and he improved a lot. Working with Pep Guardiola at City improved him tactically and he has become good at the simple things, which maybe he wasn't before. He can score goals, create goals, he's quick and can beat a man. As shown in the past two tournaments, he can be a crucial player for England."

Raheem Sterling @sterling7 3rd World Cup with the Three Lions 🦁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3rd World Cup with the Three Lions 🦁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/zS7bPH1F1z

Rooney addressed how Arsenal's youngster Bukayo Saka has put Sterling under pressure. Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer said:

"Saka puts Sterling under pressure, though. He plays with no fear and we've been talking about players not being in club form, but he is the opposite: he has been in great form for Arsenal. They're great options for Gareth and I think in different games, he'll change his team up. I don't think anyone could complain whichever one is chosen."

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes