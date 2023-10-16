Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf names the one quality that PSG's Kylian Mbappe possesses that he does not like

Former France and Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf recently criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's work ethic off the ball.

Mbappe is widely considered to be one of the world's best players in recent years. But Leboeuf believes the striker just doesn't do enough off the ball to help his teammates.

When asked to choose between Jude Bellingham and Mbappe, the French pundit went with the former. Shedding light on his reason to exclude the PSG center-forward, Leboeuf said on ESPN (h/t AS):

"The problem with Kylian Mbappe is that when he loses the ball he makes no effort to get the ball back. He gives up, he doesn’t respect his teammates and that I don’t like."

Mbappe has started the 2023-24 season in blistering form, scoring eight goals in nine matches across competitions. He will be hoping to help the French giants win the UEFA Champions League this season — a competition he has never won in his career.

It could be Mbappe's last chance to do so at the Parc des Princes. He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Los Blancos could move for him in 2024 to bolster their attack after Karim Benzema's exit.

Chelsea star says it is an honor to play alongside former PSG defender Thiago Silva

In a recent interview with the club's official website, Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile said it is an honor to play alongside former PSG star Thiago Silva.

Badiashile, 22, arrived at Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco in January 2022. The Frenchman is yet to play a single minute this season due to an injury but 11 league appearances last season.

Speaking of Silva, Badiashile said:

"When I arrived at the club, one of the first things I said was it was an honour to play alongside a legend like him [Thiago Silva]."

Silva spent eight years in Badiashile's homeland, winning seven Ligue 1 titles among other domestic trophies before joining Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020. The 39-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and has played every minute of his team's eight league games this season.

Badiashile, meanwhile, continues to be on the sidelines after his hamstring injury in preseason.