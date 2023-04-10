Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola names his favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has backed Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Cityzens have won four of the last five Premier League titles but have failed to translate their domestic dominance into continental success. Their second-place finish in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League is as far as they have gone in the competition's history.

Zola, who won six trophies with Chelsea during his seven-year stay in west London, was asked to name his favorites in this season's Champions League. He replied (h/t AS):

"I see Manchester City, but I hope Guardiola doesn't read this because every year I say the same thing... and it's going to look like I'm jinxed (laughs) . Bayern Munich also has a serious chance."

Manchester City are scheduled to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals later this month. They will play the first leg at the Etihad on April 11 before traveling to Allianz Arena eight days later for the return leg.

Bayern are six-time winners of the competition and last won the title in the 2019-20 season, defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final. It is worth mentioning that Zola overlooked his former club when giving his pick to win the Champions League in June.

The Blues will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals on April 12 before hosting the second leg six days later. Chelsea will, of course, be managed by caretaker boss Frank Lampard until the board finds a more permanent solution.

Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea fans for UEFA Champions League QF tie

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea fans not to attend their quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid if they're worried about the team's chances.

Chelsea will know it won't be easy to beat Madrid, who staged an incredible comeback against them to win 5-4 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals last season. Los Merengues have won the competition a record 14 times after reaching 17 finals.

The Blues, meanwhile, are in a spot of worry as they languish in 11th position in the Premier League table with 39 points from 30 games. Lampard, nonetheless, is confident about his team's chances in Europe.

The caretaker boss told the Daily Mail (h/t GOAL):

"We have an opportunity against a fantastic team and we have to attempt to make the most of the opportunity. Go there with confidence, with a belief, because otherwise, as I said, if you’re worried, don’t come."

Lampard got off to the worst possible start to his temporary managerial reign at Stamford Bridge as his team lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on April 8.

