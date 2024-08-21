Chelsea legend spotted helping Conor Gallagher with instructions as he joins Atletico Madrid training

Conor Gallagher has officially signed for Atletico Madrid after ending his 18-year association with Chelsea. According to a report by Football London, the Englishman was in the last year of his current contract and turned down three offers of extension from the club.

Atletico Madrid finally agreed on a deal to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea last week. The Englishman officially left the west London club for a reported transfer fee of £33 million (via BBC Sport).

In a video published by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Conor Gallagher was seen training with his new teammates at Atletico Madrid ahead of their La Liga match against Girona on Sunday, August 25. The 42-second video featured former Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta helping Gallagher acclimatize with his new teammates.

The Spaniard stayed by Gallagher and helped translate the information provided by the coaching staff from Spanish to English. Azpilicueta switched to the Blues from French club Marseille in 2012 and stayed at Stamford Bridge for eleven years (till 2023). The 34-year-old played 508 games for the English club, scoring 17 goals and creating 51 more.

Conor Gallagher sends an emotional farewell message to Chelsea fans after joining Atletico Madrid

Conor Gallagher penned down an emotional note for Chelsea fans and teammates before leaving the west London club for Atletico Madrid. The 24-year-old thanked everyone associated with the club and described captaining the team as a 'dream come true' moment for him.

“To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It's been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions," he wrote (via Fabrizio Romano).

The English midfielder concluded by saying:

"I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed [against Spurs] meant the world to me. Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge.”

Gallagher played 95 games for the west London side, scoring 10 goals and recording 10 assists for the club. Last season, former Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino used the Englishman in a more attacking role. He ended up scoring seven goals and nine assists in 50 appearances for the club.

Under their new manager Enzo Maresca, the west London side will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League clash on August 25 at the Molineux Stadium.

