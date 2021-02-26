Chelsea legend urges Thomas Tuchel to buy an attacker - Reports

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly believes his former club are lacking a talismanic attacker to rely upon during difficult situations. Chelsea snuck past Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, and will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg next month.

Olivier Giroud scored a spectacular overhead kick to give the Blues the lead going into the next leg. Desailly has been impressed with his former side since Thomas Tuchel took over, but believes Chelsea need a more influential attacker to take them to the next level.

Speaking to beIN Sports after game, the former Chelsea defender said:

"It’s missing an individual player in this team of Chelsea to be the leader of the animation, the offensive side of Chelsea, yes, but I’m pleased. You said it [someone like Eden Hazard]. To hold the ball, to step the tempo, to accelerate when it’s time to."

The Frenchman has also been pleased with Chelsea's new head coach Thomas Tuchel. The German took over from Frank Lampard last month and has steadied the ship, after the Blues went through a torrid run of form.

Desailly told beIN Sports:

"The rest collectively, Tuchel has been doing a good job. ‘We knew that they are going to have the possession of the ball, against Atletico or not. Pleased about the choice of Tuchel."

Chelsea are on an unbeaten run of 9 matches but have a tough few weeks ahead of them. The Blues host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, followed by games against Liverpool, Everton and Leeds United in succession.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently 5th in the Premier League, two points off the top 4. The German will hope that his side can continue their good run of form during this crucial stage of the season.

Marcel Desailly believes that Timo Werner can become Chelsea's talisman

Timo Werner has had a rough start to his Premier League career with Chelsea

Marcel Desailly has also been impressed by German striker Timo Werner. The summer signing has come under criticism for his lack of goals, after his £48 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

But Desailly believes that the striker can develop into Chelsea's go-to star. He told beIN Sports:

"Timo is showing a great ability, great skill, great usage of the ball but he needs to grow a little bit more to be that kind of player."