Chelsea are listening to offers for Juventus target Antonio Rudiger

Serie A giants Juventus have been linked with a move for German center-back, Antonio Rudiger in recent weeks. The Chelsea defender has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge and has attracted interest from Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have now named their asking price for Rudiger. The reports says that Chelsea have planned to sell the German and value him at £15 million.

Antonio Rudiger has been a key member of the Chelsea squad since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017 for a fee of £27 million. The 27-year-old has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the club signed Thiago Silva on a free transfer this summer.

Antonio Rudiger has been a permanent fixture on Chelsea's bench as manager Frank Lampard prefers to pair Kurt Zouma with Silva in the heart of the Blues defense. Rudiger is now keen to leave the club as he searches for regular playing time.

Antonio Rudiger was heavily linked with a reunion with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan this summer. However, it is Juventus who have now emerged as favorites to land the German.

Juventus are keen to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea despite having a number of options at center-back

Juventus have had a poor start to their Serie A campaign this season. The reigning champions of Italy are currently in sixth place, then points of the top off the table.

Andrea Pirlo's side have been suffering from a lack of solidity in their defense in recent weeks. Giorgio Chiellini has been struggling with injuries this season, whilst Leonardo Bonucci has been uncharacteristically error-prone.

The Italian tactician has had to depend on the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Meirh Demiral this season, but is eager to add more quality and experience to an aging defense.

Antonio Rudiger is eager to play more regular football as he has one eye on making the Germany squad for the 2021 European Championships next summer. He may not fancy a move to Juventus, given the heavy competition for a place in the club's backline.