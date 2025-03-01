Chelsea and Liverpool learn asking price of 20-year-old Bundesliga ace ahead of potential summer deal: Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool have been informed of what it will cost them to prise Hugo Larsson away from the clutches of Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, as per reports. The 20-year-old Sweden international is attracting interest from some of England's biggest clubs due to his impressive displays for his German club this season.

Fussball News reports that Eintracht Frankfurt will require a fee of around €60 million to let go of their star midfielder in the summer transfer window. The young attacking midfielder is a target for both Chelsea and Liverpool, who intend to strengthen their ranks in the summer.

Liverpool want to add another attacking midfielder to spread their creative burden more evenly, particularly in the event of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, two of their most creative players, leaving. A deal for Larsson will also afford coach Arne Slot the opportunity to tweak his system with different personnel.

Chelsea have been over reliant on the brilliant Cole Palmer for goals and assists, with Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku lacking the creativity to effectively support him. A move for Larsson will likely resolve this, seeing as he has a great deal of room to develop into one of Europe's finest midfielders.

Hugo Larsson has appeared 32 times across all competitions for Frankfurt this season, scoring five goals. The youngster will be interested in a move to England, where his compatriots Alexander Isak, Dejan Kulusevski, Anthony Elanga, and Lucas Bergvall already feature regularly.

Liverpool set to reignite interest in Chelsea youngster: Reports

Liverpool are set to try to raid Chelsea for an academy graduate for the second summer running as they reportedly target promising centre-back Levi Colwill. The Reds are keen on strengthening their backline, and their interest in Colwill is one that has existed for a while.

Chelsea received inquiries from Liverpool over the availability of Levi Colwill after his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 but handed the 22-year-old a new deal. This has not deterred the Reds, who remain certain of his potential and are set to make a move for him in the summer, as per TEAMTalk.

Slot's side signed youngster Rio Ngumoha from the Blues academy last summer, and will look to sign Colwill this time around. With the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez uncertain, the Reds may be looking to refresh their backline with the addition of the England international.

