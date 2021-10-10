Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City eyeing move for Barcelona superstar in 2022 - Reports

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman's current deal with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Dembele could become the next high-profile player to leave Barcelona as he keeps refusing to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are one of the many clubs interested in signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona, with his contract set to expire next summer. [ @TEAMtalk Liverpool are one of the many clubs interested in signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona, with his contract set to expire next summer. [@TEAMtalk] https://t.co/JwwB06RZiY

The 24-year-old has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years. He almost joined Manchester United last summer but rejected the move at the eleventh hour and opted to stay and fight for his place in Barcelona.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all eyeing a move for the former Borussia Dortmund star. Dembele joined Barcelona from Dortmund in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £110 million.

He went on to make just 50 La Liga appearances in his first three seasons with the club. Dembele's progress at Barcelona has been hampered by recurrent hamstring injuries and disciplinary issues. The Frenchman has, however, shown glimpses of his potential in a Barcelona shirt.

Dembele scored a number of important goals for Barcelona as he found the back of the net 11 times in 44 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side last season.

Chelsea are reportedly bracing themselves for the potential exit of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner. Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner have become bit-part players under Thomas Tuchel and are reportedly keen to join a club where they will become regular starters.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have failed to sign a forward this summer and are desperate to improve their strength and depth in attack. Manchester City, on the other hand, are also looking for a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling. The latter has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent months.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC Reports have suggested Liverpool are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer.Good move? Reports have suggested Liverpool are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer.Good move? https://t.co/hcy6VeObQw

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City would be taking a risk if they signed Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

Despite being one of the most promising stars in world football, Dembele's injury record could prevent any potential suitors from signing him in the near future.

Dembele has made just 118 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in his four seasons with the club, missing 96 games due to injury. The Frenchman could find it difficult to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City will therefore be wary of signing the 24-year-old.

