Chelsea and Liverpool suffer blow as Premier League rivals march ahead of them in race to sign Italian midfielder: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a lead over Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli. According to Sebastien Vidal (via CaughtOffside), the Spurs are expected to complete the move for the Italian midfielder after the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Premier League sides view the Italian midfielder as a long-term acquisition who could potentially develop into a quality player. Tottenham are keen on signing Niccolo Pisilli as they need more midfield depth.
The 20-year-old, who has established himself as a first-team player at Roma, is famous for his technical intelligence and ability to control the tempo of the game.
Pisilli has been a part of Roma since 2020 and played for the youth sides of the Serie A club. Last season, he played 41 games for I Giallorossi across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.
Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing VfB Stuttgart attacker Nick Woltemade this summer. According to Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside), the Blues have shifted their focus from Hugo Ekitike to Woltemade due to the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker's €100 million release clause.
However, the Blues would have to compete against La Liga's Atletico Madrid for signing the German attacker.
Falk wrote Fact Files:
"Chelsea FC have submitted enquiries to Nick Woltemade's management team. There have been talks."
"The Londoners have been monitoring the striker for some time. Chelsea enquired about the contract until 2028 and were informed that there is no clause for an early transfer. Atletico Madrid are also interested in the striker," he added.
Nick Woltemade joined Stuttgart on a permanent transfer in July last summer from Werder Bremen. Last season, he made 33 appearances for Stuttgart across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists.