Chelsea loanee appears to take dig at parent club's loss to Manchester United

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill (on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion) has appeared to take a shot at his parent club after their 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The Blues were put to the sword by the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25). Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes (P), and Marcus Rashford did the damage for Erik ten Hag's men. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's outfit could only reply through Joao Felix late on.

It was Chelsea's 16th league defeat of the season and they will finish the season in the bottom half of the Premier League table. It pales in comparison to Brighton's remarkable campaign in which they have sealed Europa League football.

Colwill was asked by a fan on Twitter how his evening was panning out amid Manchester United's destruction of his parent club. He responded with an image of himself and former Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour smiling on a night out with the caption:

"Brilliant!!!!!"

Colwill's future is uncertain as he is set to return to Stamford Bridge when his loan with Brighton expires at the end of the season. The 20-year-old defender has been in fine form for the Seagulls, featuring 21 times across competitions. He has helped Roberto De Zerbi's side keep seven clean sheets and chipped in with two assists.

The U21 England international commented on speculation regarding his future. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don’t know what is going to happen [at Chelsea]. I’m still here until the end of the season. I just focus on that, we’ll see what happens."

Colwill then touched on the campaign he has enjoyed at the Amex:

“Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t."

The English defender has two years left on his contract with the west Londoners. However, reports claim that Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation. A decision over his future will likely come down to Mauricio Pochettino who is expected to become the Blues' new permanent manager.

Jamie Redknapp slams Chelsea's Wesley Fofana after his disappointing display against Manchester United

Fofana gave away a penalty in the defeat to Manchester United.

Colwill may have been a keen viewer of Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Manchester United. He will have seen Wesley Fofana put in a performance to forget, with the French defender struggling on the night.

Fofana gave away a penalty which Fernandes dispatched with ease. He then gave the ball away to the Red Devils midfielder, who found Rashford for the hosts fourth at Old Trafford.

It was a sorry night for Fofana and one that Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp couldn't believe he was witnessing. He was astounded by the Frenchman's second-half performance, telling Sky Sports:

“It was a horror 45 minutes for Wesley Fofana. It really was. He needs to have a real look at himself personally."

Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester City last summer for £75 million. He has endured injury issues during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. The defender has featured 21 times, scoring two goals and helping his side keep just four clean sheets.

