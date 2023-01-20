Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has suffered an injury blow which is expected to rule him out of action at club side Brighton for up to six weeks.

The 19-year-old defender is among a host of Chelsea players currently out on loan for the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Colwill, however, has enjoyed a relatively productive loan spell at the Amex Stadium, despite a slow start to life at Brighton.

The highly rated defender initially struggled to nail down a regular spot in the Seagulls' starting XI at the beginning of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Chelsea academy graduate has gradually worked his way into Roberto de Zerbi's, after putting up impressive displays since the World Cup break.

His most recent performance was against Liverpool over the weekend as Brighton thumped a depleted Liverpool team by 3-0.

It was also widely reported that the teenager had caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate. Colwill was under consideration to be picked for England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers squad.

However, his hopes now seem to be dashed following a muscle injury that he picked up during a training session with Brighton.

The coach of the side, De Zerbi, confirmed the injury during an interview with SussexLive. He said:

We have a problem with Colwill but we are ready and able to play well and play a very important game. If we want to win at Leicester, we have to play a perfect game, because although they are not very high on the table, they are always a good team with very good players

De Zerbi, went on to confirm the nature of Colwill's injury and also revealed that Lewis Dunk will play alongside one of the available defenders.

Colwill has a muscular problem. Dunk will play tomorrow with Jan Paul van Hacke or Adam Webster. JP did very well against Middlesbrough. I have confidence in him, he is improving a lot.

Colwill is expected to be out until late February and could miss his club's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool.

Chelsea are interested in Juventus striker Vlahovic

The Blues don't seem to be done with their current January transfer spending spree after having acquired a handful of first-team players.

Graham Potter's team have already signed the likes of Joao Felix (Loan), Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badishile and David Datro. They also recently just agreed a deal for Noni Madueke from PSV, as reported by Skysports.

The most-recent name currently attracting interest from the West London giants is Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It is believed that Chelsea could offer Kai Havertz to Juventus in a player-swap deal in a bid to land Vlahovic this January.

