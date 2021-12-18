Chelsea looking to beat PSG in race to sign 24-year old AC Milan star – Reports

According to reports by El Nacional via Sempre Milan, European champions Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

The 24-year old left-back has enjoyed a solid start to the season and currently has one goal and five assists in 14 domestic appearances. Hernandez also started all but one of AC Milan’s Champions League group stage fixtures and might be tempted by a potential move to Chelsea.

AC Milan have crashed out of the Champions League and are currently 4 points adrift of Inter at the top of Serie A with a game in hand. French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in signing the former Real Madrid left-back, who is expected to be available for a fee north of €40m.

Chelsea recently lost Ben Chilwell to a long-term injury and have the likes of Marcos Alonso and Cezar Azpilicueta as potential left-backs. Roman Abramovich has reportedly opened negotiations with Hernandez’s entourage and is looking to sign him in January.

Chelsea have had a difficult time when it comes to injuries so far this season. Thomas Tuchel’s side was top of the Premier League until recently despite missing a number of key players for consistent spells already. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were both injured for a number of games and have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea might have a number of attackers to choose from but are lacking recognized number 9s for the time being. Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL tear and is expected to be a long-term absentee. Tuchel revealed that the full-back is weeks away from a return but started some light training exercises last week.

Chelsea’s biggest issues for the time being appears to be with respect to their midfield. Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Rubin Loftus-Cheek are all doubtful for the Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday.

The trio are expected to return in time for Chelsea’s trip to Aston Villa. However, on the weekend, Thomas Tuchel might only have the likes of N’Golo Kante and the out-of-favor Saul Nigeuz available to play.

In such a scenario, Chelsea will be hoping to make use of an easier set of fixtures and have already expressed interest in a potential replacement for the injured Ben Chilwell.

