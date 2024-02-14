Chelsea looking to sign 20-year-old defender from Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering the signing of 20-year-old defender Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the upcoming summer transfer window, reports The Boot Room.

The young Hungarian moved to the Vitality Stadium from AZ Alkmaar for around €18 million at the start of the 2023-24 season. He has appeared in 22 games for Bournemouth since his arrival and has been grabbing the eyeballs of top Premier League clubs' scouts.

Kerkez also made the final shortlist for the Golden Boy award in 2023 and is regarded as one of the most talented young full-backs in European football.

Since joining Bournemouth, Kerkez has won an impressive 69% of the challenges that he has taken on, leading his team in that category. He has also made 1.54 blocks and 2.43 tackles per 90 for the Cherries so far (per FBRef), proving his prowess on the defensive end. He can also be deployed further up the pitch in a wide midfield role if Mauricio Pochettino decides to change his tactics.

Chelsea loaned out Ian Maatsen to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he has already excelled and impressed top European clubs. He is likely to make a move away from Stamford Bridge upon his return to the club. Marc Cucurella is also likely to leave the club at the end of the season while Ben Chilwell has faced his fair share of injuries.

Thus, Kerkez would be a marvelous signing to improve the quality and depth on the left side for Chelsea.

"We had a chat...": Cole Palmer reveals what Mauricio Pochettino told Chelsea at half-time against Palace

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has revealed what Mauricio Pochettino said in his half-time team talk in their recent 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, according to the Evening Standard.

As Chelsea trailed 1-0 at the break, they needed some words of motivation from their manager and inspirational performances from their players. Palmer revealed how Pochettino reminded them to be brave in possession, as the midfielder inspired the Blues to victory with two late assists.

He said:

“We decided we needed an intensity switch to step it up a gear [in the second half]. It was a bit sluggish. At half-time, we had a chat. The gaffer said it is all good telling us tactics, but it is down to us to show some intensity, play forward, and be brave."

Palmer has undoubtedly been Chelsea's star man since moving from Manchester City for €47 million in the summer of 2023. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 31 appearances for the Blues this season.

As they gear up to face Manchester City and Tottenham in the league, followed by Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, Blues fans will be hoping Palmer can keep his incredible form going.