Chelsea 'make contract' with £25 million rated goalkeeper - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, amid concerns surrounding Edouard Mendy's long-term future at the club.

It is believed that the Blues will let the Senegalese shot-stopper leave the club this summer should they get a concrete offer for his signature.

Mendy hasn't been at his best for Chelsea this season after battling injuries and loss of form. The Senegalese international has also lost his number one spot to Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Meanwhile, the Blues have now identified another African goalkeeper in Onana as a possible replacement for under-performing Mendy.

The former Cameroonian international has been in fine form for Italian club side Inter Milan since signing on a free transfer last summer.

Onana, who is now Inter's number one shot-stopper, has kept a combined total of 14 cleansheets in 27 appearances for the Nerrazuri.

His fine form in-between the sticks has contributed to Inter Milan's success so far this season. Onana's team have already won the Supercopa Italia trophy this season, beating rivals AC Milan 3:0.

They are also second in the Serie A table with 59 points and have booked their place for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea aren't expected to have a free run at signing Onana, who is currently valued at £25 million by Inter Milan.

The Blues are expected to face strong competition from London rivals Tottenham, who also hold a strong interest in the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

It's left to be seen as to whether the Blues will succeed in their quest to land the services of Onana this summer amid interest from Spurs.

Graham Potter gives hint at a possible change of role for Kai Havertz at Chelsea

There seems to have been a lot of talk as to what exactly is the best role for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz since he joined the West London club in 2020.

The German has been used in a couple of positions, including number 10, winger and predominantly as a false nine.

However, Chelsea manager Graham Potter seems to be deploying Havertz in a new role, especially in the last two games he has played for the Blues, notably against Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

Speaking about Havertz's best role as a player, Potter said,

"That’s the thing, Kai is still young and can play in a lot of positions. He's probably not quite leading the line now, he's behind the line, and that's probably his best position, although I would not rule anything out with Kai because the mentality is there and he has got all the attributes to do anything.

He continued:

“I think he is a confident player, but he is also someone who you need to help. I can’t speak highly enough of him, to be honest. He has given everything all the time, does his absolute best, takes responsibility, and is an absolute dream to work with as a coach."

The Blues host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League later today and will look to make it four wins on the bounce.

