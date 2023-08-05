Chelsea make surprise €20 million offer for Brazil forward after agreeing personal terms - Reports

Chelsea are finalizing negotiations with Brazilian club Santos for young forward Deivid Washington. According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the Blues have bid €15 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano further added that the player has already reached an agreement on personal terms. Deivid is believed to be keen on the move to Europe and is expected to be loaned to French side RC Strasbourg, the team Todd Boehly purchased recently.

Deivid Washington joins Angelo Gabriel as teenagers to join Chelsea this window from Santos. He has bagged six goals in 22 appearances for the Brazilian side this campaign.

The London side have been extremely active in this transfer window. They have sold close to 15 players, including the likes of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Mason Mount to Manchester United, and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City.

They have had a slew of incomings as well, completing deals for French players Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu. Christopher Nkunku arrived from RB Leipzig after a deal was struck last season, while Nicolas Jackson has impressed since his move from Villarreal.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Chelsea negotiations for Serie A star

Vlahovic could leave Juventus as part of a swap deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea's pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is dependent on Romelu Lukaku's situation. On his YouTube channel, the reporter stated the Blues are waiting for alternative offers for the Belgian.

He said:

"He will take some days, it will be the weekend probably, to discuss internally, of course, with the board, but basically, for Chelsea, the decision is to wait for something else for Romelu Lukaku or to go next week into negotiations with Juventus and reach an agreement for the swap deal: Lukaku, Vlahovic.

"So it has to be a strategy, but it is also important to understand what Pochettino wants to do with Dusan Vlahovic because more than one month ago, Chelsea said no to the swap deal between Lukaku and Vlahovic. Now Juventus are offering that again, they want €40m (£34m) as part of the deal.”

The Blues were previously interested in the Serbian before he joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina for over £70 million in 2022. He bagged 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for the Serie A giants last season.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that Vlahovic is a possible solution to the side's goalscoring troubles from last season. A poor 12th-place finish saw them score just 38 goals all campaign, and Vlahovic could strike a partnership with new signing Christopher Nkunku.