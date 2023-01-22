Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a potential transfer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma before the end of the January transfer window.

The Blues have been one of the most active clubs in the ongoing winter transfer window, having already signed six players this month.

The latest acquisitons at Stamford Bridge include Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Andre Santos, David Fofana and Mykhailo Mudryk.

With less than two weeks to go until deadline day, it is believed that Chelsea could still end up signing more players.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are looking to add further depth to their midfield with the signing of Mali international Bissouma. The Tottenham star is said to have been earmarked as a major target for Graham Potter's team before deadline day.

The 26-year-old joined Spurs last summer from Brighton for a transfer fee in the region of £30 million. However, Bissouma has struggled to show his qualities this season for the north London club.

He has managed just 801 minutes of Premier League action under manager Antonio Conte and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

The Blues are reportedly in need of a midfielder following injuries to a number of first-team stars, including N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and loanee Denis Zakaria.

Bissouma also has a good relationship with Chelsea manager Potter, as both of them worked together during their time at Brighton. It could be a key factor in a potential move to Stamford Bridge this January.

It is also widely believed that the West London club could be interested in a swap deal with Spurs. They could be willing to offer Hakim Ziyech in exchange for Bissouma this January.

Potter heaps praises on new Chelsea signing Mykhaylo Mudryk after his performance against Liverpool

Chelsea fans had the opportunity to see their new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk during their Premier League trip away to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Ukrainian winger made his debut for the Blues during the 0-0 draw at Anfield, days after securing an £88.5 million move from Shakhtar Donestsk.

Mudryk came on in the 55th minute for Lewis Hall and was one of the stand-out performers during the second half of the encounter.

Speaking after the game, Potter was full of praise for the 21-year-old winger. He said:

"He's not played football for a while, so we had to manage his minutes. You can see his quality. He had a good impact."

