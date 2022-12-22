Chelsea 'making inquiries' to sign £80 million-rated striker who was previously linked with Arsenal: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly inquiring about Juventus striker and Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic's availability in the winter transfer window.

Vlahovic, 22, has established himself as one of the most promising poachers in the Serie A over the past two seasons. After netting 49 times in 108 overall games for Fiorentina, he sealed a permanent switch to Juventus for a fee in the region of £66 million in January this year.

However, the 19-cap Serbia international has been rumored to depart the Allianz Stadium following the Bianconeri's struggles in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He is reportedly valued around £80 million.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Told there is a very real possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023. A January exit is not being ruled out by those close to him. Several top European clubs are in touch with his agent, including Chelsea, although nothing particularly advanced at this point. Told there is a very real possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023. A January exit is not being ruled out by those close to him. Several top European clubs are in touch with his agent, including Chelsea, although nothing particularly advanced at this point. https://t.co/SXYw56nAvd

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs stated that Chelsea are the front-runners to snap up Vlahovic. He said:

"It's Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, making the inquiries at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well. But I think everybody needs to understand, is January possible, first and foremost, and if it isn't, what do they need to do to persuade him to move to the Premier League in January?"

Sharing his thoughts on the Partizan youth product, Jacobs added:

"And what can clubs learn from the Arsenal situation? And also, what is his injury situation? Because right now, he's got a groin problem that is still under investigation. But Chelsea are looking a bit more seriously at him and obviously a number of other strikers because of Armando Broja's recent injury."

The Blues are expected to dip into the winter transfer market after Armando Broja ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a 1-0 friendly defeat against Aston Villa earlier this month. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently their only natural option upfront.

Fabrizio Romano



"Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way". Armando Broja confirms surgery needed after ACL injury. Sources are optimistic on his return at the beginning of 2023/2024 season for the striker, recovery time expected to be around 6/7 months.

Overall, Vlahovic has scored 16 goals and laid out four assists in 36 games across all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Chelsea star unsurprised by Arsenal's Premier League title credentials this season

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea star Jorginho opened up about Arsenal's Premier League title credentials this campaign. He said:

"Honestly, you could see that the coach was creating a culture and a mentality for a certain type of football, so I knew they could do very well. We'll see where they can go but so far, we just have to congratulate them. In any case, they're not a surprise for me."

Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League standings with 37 points from 14 games, five points ahead of Manchester City.

