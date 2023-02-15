Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives his verdict on Mykhailo Mudryk liking social media post criticizing Marc Cucurella

Mykhailo Mudryk, the Chelsea winger, recently liked a social media post criticizing his teammate Marc Cucurella. The latter was chided for not passing the ball to Mudryk in their team's 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Saturday, 11 February.

In response to the incident, Chelsea manager Graham Potter gave his verdict on the matter, rubbishing claims of any internal rifts within the team. The manager pointed out that his new signings are still in the process of getting along with their new teammates, and such incidents are very common in the football world.

7 @ftbldylaixz Look at cucurella ignoring mudryk’s run 3 times ffs Look at cucurella ignoring mudryk’s run 3 times ffs https://t.co/SMx84jwZOX

Quizzed over the controversy ahead of the Champions League knockout match against Borussia Dortmund, the Chelsea manager said:

''There's no problem in terms of anything sinister. If anything, it's teammates understanding each other. It's quite a common problem I'd say. When to pass? What point? What time? Playing against a back five, West Ham made it difficult to access the wideman's feet or when to make the runs. Misha, that is his third game. So there's no problem, it's just a challenge of understanding.''

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Potter says there's no problem between Cucurella and Mudryk, they are just trying to understand each other. Potter says there's no problem between Cucurella and Mudryk, they are just trying to understand each other.

Mudryk's actions have sparked a debate on social media about the impact of such incidents on team morale and dynamics.

Some fans have criticized Mudryk for his behavior, suggesting that it could create a rift within the team and affect their performance on the pitch. Others have defended Mudryk, stating that he was well within his rights to express his frustration on social media.

The Blues have performed poorly in the Premier League this season despite spending close to £700 million to build a star-studded squad. Such controversies have added more problems for the manager in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. Potter will hope to turn things around in the league and maintain the side's harmony.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter pleased with new signings' adaptation to squad dynamics

Graham Potter, the Chelsea manager, has expressed his satisfaction with how his new signings have adapted to the squad dynamics. He was speaking ahead of their high-intensity UCL clash against Dortmund.

#KTBFFH @ChelseaNewsApp Chelsea press conference LIVE – Graham Potter on Dortmund, Fofana, Zakaria, Kovacic, Sterling: football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Chelsea press conference LIVE – Graham Potter on Dortmund, Fofana, Zakaria, Kovacic, Sterling: football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Quizzed over the harmony in the team since the arrival of many players, including big names like Enzo Fernandez, and the impact on the overall squad, Potter said:

''I think you need more than a couple of weeks to get to know someone properly, especially with someone like Enzo whose English is limited.''

Despite the language barrier, Potter praised the efforts of the new players and the existing squad members who have helped them settle in.

''But you see how they behave and their qualities. I've been really pleased with how they have settled into the group and how the players here have helped them [get] settled.''

With a strong team spirit and numerous talented players, Chelsea will look to better their position in the Premier League and also do well in the Champions League.

Presently, Chelsea sit at the 10th position in the points table of the Premier League. They have won just eight of their 22 matches while losing and drawing seven each. With 31 points, they are just one away from ninth-placed Liverpool. However, the Reds have played a match less.

