Chelsea manager Graham Potter issues update on 3 key players ahead of Tottenham Hotspur encounter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has issued injury updates on Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic ahead of his team's Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

Azpilicueta, 33, has been out of action since suffering a head injury during a 1-0 Premier League loss against Southampton on Saturday (February 18). He was sent to the hospital on an emergency basis.

However, he has been successfully discharged since the incident.

At the pre-match press conference, Potter was asked for an update on Azpilicueta's condition after sustaining a head injury. He responded:

"He's as alright as he can be when you've had that sort of concussion. He won't be ready for the weekend game though as we have to go through a number of protocols still, but overall, he's doing well."

Claiming that both Kante and Pulisic are still out, Potter continued:

"We've had a good week's training. Everyone is available apart from N'Golo and Christian Pulisic. Both of them are joining the warm-up sessions and will be more integrated in training from next week."

Potter shed light on his team's mood after their recent loss. He added:

"The response has been good. We've had a lot of conversations and talks, to put things into perspective as well. Honestly, it's been a tough week. It's not been good at home and the results haven't been good enough for us, we have to acknowledge that. It's the third game in a week... where we're at and why we are where we are, there are factors. Then it's important to manage the situation properly."

Chelsea are currently on a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with their last league victory coming against Crystal Palace in January. They are 10th in the table with just 31 points from 23 games.

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson offers prediction for Chelsea-Tottenham PL clash

When asked to predict the result of Chelsea's upcoming away clash against an erratic Tottenham Hotspur side, Glen Johnson told OLBG:

"Tottenham Hotspur are a tough team to predict results for because one day they look like a title-challenging team and then the next week, they look like a totally different team. Chelsea will be looking at Son Heung-min and hoping he's not back scoring goals again, otherwise they will be in serious trouble. If I had to bet on it, I would have no clue who to go for this time. It will be an unpredictable game."

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2 in August last year.

