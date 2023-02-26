Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts to strange Hakim Ziyech incident in their 2-0 loss to Tottenham

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has offered his opinion on Hakim Ziyech's red card incident in his team's 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur earlier today (26 February).

Ziyech slapped Emerson Royal in an off-the-ball altercation. The Brazilian barged into the Morocco international's back which incited the latter to retaliate with a slap.

Referee Stuart Attwell missed the incident the first time around, handing yellow cards to Kai Havertz and Emerson for their role in the altercation. He then went to the touchline to talk with assistant referee Darren Cann and ended up showing a red card to Ziyech.

The former Ajax playmaker headed to the dugout and accepted his fate before a VAR check came up on the big screen. The red card was then changed to a yellow after the check was completed, which enraged the Spurs fans inside the stadium.

"I have no idea to be honest. It wasn't our finest hour. We couldn't make head and tail of it. Happy it's not a red card."



Harry Kane was also seen talking to Attwell as the teams headed into the tunnel at the half-time break. Addressing the incident after the full-time whistle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Potter told Sky Sports (h/t @AbsoluteChelsea):

The incident would be the least of the English tactician's concerns. His team have recorded just one win in their last 11 games across competitions.

Goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane in the second half handed the hosts a famous win in N17. The win takes Spurs four points clear of fifth-placed Newcastle United, who have two games in hand.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still in 10th with just 31 points from 24 matches.

Graham Potter defiant after Chelsea's loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Manager Graham Potter is feeling the heat as his Chelsea side continue to struggle. They run the risk of ending the season without European football.

Speaking about his future at Stamford Bridge, Potter told reporters after the loss against Spurs (h/t Evening Standard):

"I know the responsibility. It's not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn't good enough for Chelsea. I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time.

"Confidence isn't massively high. [Pressure] is the same in any job anywhere. If results aren't good enough, which they aren't, you can't rely on support forever. My job is to keep going."

The Blues have finished outside the top six just once since 1996, when they ended the 2015-16 campaign in 10th place. Their next task is a home game against Leeds United on 4 March.

