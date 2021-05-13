Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel targeting reunion with PSG star - Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is already planning for reinforcements ahead of the summer and wants a reunion with a PSG star at Stamford Bridge.

According to 90 Minutes, the German wants the Blues to bring Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti to the Premier League. Chelsea are currently on the rise under Tuchel, who believes the Italian would be a perfect fit for his midfield next season.

Verratti has been a constant feature of the PSG first team since joining the Ligue 1 giants in 2012. The Italian has almost 350 appearances for PSG and has won seven league titles, including four domestic trebles.

The Italian was a vital cog in Tuchel’s midfield during the German’s reign at the Parc des Princes and is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League. The player is currently sidelined with a knee injury that has raised doubts over his involvement in the Euros.

However, the injury is not expected to have long-term repercussions, which will be a relief for Chelsea. The Blues are spoilt for choices in midfield, but it is believed that Tuchel is ready to sacrifice one of his current stars to accommodate Verratti.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all expressed interest in the Italian, who is one of the best central midfielders in the world. However, none of these clubs have been as persistent as Chelsea, which makes the Blues the favorites to secure the player’s signature.

The Italian is said to be fascinated by the prospect of playing in London. Chelsea have reached the UEFA Champions League final this season, making the move to Stamford more enticing for Verratti.

The Blues would hugely benefit from the player’s arrival if a move materializes over the summer. His experience could prove to be crucial in the club’s quest to win the Premier League and compete in Europe next season.

Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea’s fortunes

Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea at the end of January and has overseen a massive turn in fortunes at the club. In addition to reaching the Champions League final, the Blues are also in the FA Cup final, where they will face Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table but have an opportunity to leapfrog the Foxes to move to third when they face Arsenal on Wednesday.