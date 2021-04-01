Chelsea and Manchester City consider move for Romelu Lukaku - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has been in imperious form for Inter Milan and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea and Manchester City are eager to sign a new striker this summer. The Premier League giants have made no secret of their desire to land Erling Haaland. However, with the Norwegian destined to join Real Madrid, the two English teams are now willing to look at alternative options.

Romelu Lukaku endured a difficult spell with Manchester United and left the club to join Inter Milan in the summer of 2019. He has managed to rejuvenate his career in Serie A and has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

The 27-year-old impressed in his first season with Inter Milan, scoring 34 goals in 51 appearances for the Serie A giants. He has continued his scintillating form in front of goal this season, having scored an incredible 25 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions so far.

Manchester City will look to sign a top-quality striker in the summer as a replacement for Sergio Aguero. The Argentina international is set to leave the club after a ten-year stint.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will aim to continue their progress under Thomas Tuchel. The German will look to sign some players this summer to transform his side into genuine title contenders for next season.

Chelsea could make a move to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter if they fail in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland, according to The Telegraph 😯 pic.twitter.com/wkqnzN2kfA — Goal (@goal) March 27, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester City will have to spend £100 million if they are to sign Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been in scintillating form for Inter Milan

Inter Milan are developing into one of the most feared teams in Europe under the management of Antonio Conte. They are currently at the top of the Serie A table, six points ahead of second-placed AC Milan with a game in hand.

However, the Italian giants had a poor run in the Champions League and were knocked out at the group stage.

The Nerazzurri will look to keep hold of their star players and make new signings in the summer in order to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League and Serie A titles next season.

(🌤) Both Manchester City and Chelsea see Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪 as the ideal Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 back-up plan as they head towards the next transfer window. [@DeanJonesBR] #MCFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/2LQgeUIsMU — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) March 30, 2021

However, they could be open to the idea of parting ways with Romelu Lukaku if they receive a bid in the range of £100 million for the Belgian.

Chelsea and Manchester City are two clubs that can actually afford to sign Romelu Lukaku. It remains to be seen if either of them will manage to land his signature this summer.