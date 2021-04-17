Chelsea and Manchester City interested in Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba - Reports 

Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester City after a series of fine displays.

According to a report by Spanish publication Fichajes, the Premier League duo, alongside Juventus, have made enquiries about the 18-year-old.

Moriba came through the Barcelona youth ranks and made his debut for the senior team in January. Since then, he has become a regular fixture under Ronald Koeman, with 10 appearances made, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Chelsea's interest in the midfielder is not new, with reports surfacing that the club had tried to sign him back in 2019.

Moriba's box-to-box ability, as well as his physicality, has seen him draw comparisons to Paul Pogba and his displays since the turn of the year have increased interest in him.

Moriba's deal with the Catalan giants runs out next year and Barcelona are keen on getting him to sign a contract extension.

A failure to do so could force the club to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

The current situation at Camp Nou is being monitored keenly by the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester City, with Manchester United also said to hold a fleeting interest.

Do Chelsea or Manchester City need to sign Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona?

Ilaix Moriba has starred for Barcelona

With Barcelona's current midfield lacking in the star power of yesteryear, a case can be made that Moriba's immediate and long-term future is best served by remaining at his boyhood club.

This would not have been the case a few years back when talented youngsters like Xavi Simmons and Sergi Samper had to depart Catalunya for guaranteed playing time.

Chelsea currently have an abundance of talent in midfield, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all options for Thomas Tuchel.

The situation is not too different at Manchester City, so it is difficult to see Moriba getting regular playing time at either side.

Perhaps a move to Juventus might be of greater appeal, but the Serie A giants might not be in a position to afford the financial outlay required to sign the Barcelona academy graduate.

It remains to be seen what the next step in this unfolding transfer saga will be. Moriba's full attention will be on helping the Blaugrana end the season on a high.