Chelsea and Manchester City earnings from Champions League revealed - Reports

Following Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, the two clubs' earnings from the tournament have been revealed. Both sides received a significant windfall from their performance in the competition.

According to a report by The Mirror, reaching the group stage of the competition alone would bring a club £13.14 million. Following that, a club would be awarded £2.32 million for each win in the group stage, and £770k for every draw.

Teams would then stand to earn £8.16 million for qualifying for the round of 16, £9 million for reaching the quarter-finals and £10.3 million for reaching the semi-finals. The winners of the Champions League earn £16 million while the runners-up receive £13 million.

Chelsea won four of their group stage matches, while drawing the other two, which earned them just under £50 million before the final. The Blues' total earnings after winning the competition are just under £70 million according to the report.

Manchester City, on the other hand, won five of their group stage matches and drew one, meaning they earned a little above £50 million prior to the final. According to the report, the Cityzens pocketed a total of just over £60 million from the competition.

The clubs are awarded based on their performances throughout the competition, but UEFA also splits the cash between the clubs based on the size of their television market.

With both Chelsea and Manchester City being Premier League teams, they would stand to earn more than clubs from other leagues due to the size and marketability of England's top flight.

Chelsea and Manchester City Champions League earnings are significantly higher than any team's in the Europa League

Manchester United lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final

Both Chelsea and Manchester City earned more than most Europa League teams from their Champions League group stages alone.

To put the vast difference in earnings into comparison, Manchester United earned more from just getting knocked out at the group stages of the Champions League than they did by reaching the finals of the Europa League.

The Red Devils pocketed £23 million from their Champions League group stage, which saw them finish third and get relegated to the knockout stages of the Europa League. In stark contrast, Manchester United have only received a reported £8.5 million from their Europa League campaign despite finishing as the runner-up to Villarreal.

