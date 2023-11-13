Chelsea and Manchester City stars earn first England call ups after impressive start to 2023-24 season

England have called up Manchester City defender Rico Lewis and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer for their fixtures in this month's international break.

The Three Lions had announced their initial squad on November 9. However, injuries to Lewis Dunk, James Maddison and Callum Wilson saw them bring in Ezri Konsa, Lewis and Palmer, all of whom are yet to make their England debut. They announced the same on Monday, November 13.

England will host Malta at Wembley Stadium on November 17 before visiting North Macedonia three days later. Both games are part of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. With Gareth Southgate's men already securing their place in the continental competition, this could be a chance to test out new talent.

Lewis has started only two and featured in only five of Manchester City's 12 Premier League matches this term, aggregating 166 minutes. However, he has impressed in the UEFA Champions League, starting each of their last three games in the competition and notching up two assists.

The 18-year-old has averaged 2.8 key passes, 1.0 tackles and 2.8 ball recoveries in the Champions League, while completing 92% of his passes. Lewis offers versatility to England boss Gareth Southgate as he can operate as a left-back and in midfield.

He joins an English defensive unit that includes Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Meanwhile, Palmer is proving to be a shrewd signing for Chelsea, who brought him in from Manchester City for around £42.5 million in the summer. Eyebrows were raised initially, but the young attacker has settled in superbly at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer began the season with City, scoring in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal and UEFA Super Sup contest against Sevilla. He has hit top form with the Blues since his transfer, recording four goals and four assists in 12 matches across competitions.

The 21-year-old has been central to Chelsea's fortunes in the league, having started each of their last six matches. Palmer has averaged 1.4 key passes, 1.2 possessions won and 3.1 balls recovered per game in the competition, while completing 84% of his passes.

He has been listed as a midfielder in the England squad. Their other options include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice.

Cole Palmer plays key role in helping Chelsea beat former employers Manchester City

Cole Palmer's England call-up comes less than 24 hours after his exploits in Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. A chaotic game that featured attack after attack from both sides ended 4-4 on Sunday (November 12), becoming an instant classic.

With City leading 4-3 in second-half stoppage time, Ruben Dias fouled Armando Broja in the box, handing the hosts a penalty. Palmer then showed nerves of steel to place it into the top corner beyond the reach of Ederson, who dived the right way.

The Englishman was solid prior to the goal as well, recording a key pass and a clearance, while winning a foul and three ground duels. He completed 79% of his passes as well.

Earlier, Erling Haaland had give then Manchester City the lead from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. However, Thiago Silva brought the Blues level just four minutes later, heading home from a corner.

Former City star Raheem Sterling then put Chelsea ahead in the 37th minute, but Manuel Akanji's injury-time header ensured the teams went into the break at 2-2.

Haaland scored again less than 90 seconds after the restart before Nicolas Jackson made it 3-3 in the 67th minute. Rodri then thought he had won it for Manchester City with a deflected strike in the 86th minute, but Palmer's penalty secured a deserved point for Chelsea.