Chelsea, Manchester United in discussions over surprise summer move for 28-year-old with €60 million release clause: Reports

Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are interested in signing Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid. The Belgian has a release clause of €60 million, which the clubs are reportedly willing to pay.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are willing to pay the amount at the deadline of the January transfer window itself. However, other reports suggest that it is too late and Carrasco will not leave Atletico in January.

Manchester United and Chelsea, meanwhile, are planning a summer move for Carrasco.

Tottenham and Newcastle are ready to pay Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco's €60m release clause before the window ends today.



The player's new agent, Pini Zahavi, is in talks with both clubs.



Carrasco joined Atletico Madrid from Monaco in 2015. After three years with the club, he was sent to Dalian Professional, a Chinese club owned by Atletico's partial owners. In 2020, however, he returned to the Spanish club.

The Belgian has made over 200 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring 33 goals and making 38 assists.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone also praised Carrasco's performance since returning to Atletico in 2020. He said:

"He has done a good job since he came back to the club. It was a huge effort he had to make to come back, and he did. We see the result. He has become the Carrasco we knew, vertical, determining towards the opposing goal."

Manchester United and Chelsea have a comparatively quiet January transfer window

Chelsea didn't sign any players in the January transfer window. They haven't even had any major outgoings from the club this window. They were linked to the likes of Niklas Sule and Aurelien Tchouameni, among others. However, they will likely push for them in the summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had some outgoings in January and can still have more. They let Amad Diallo go to Rangers, Donny van de Beek to Everton and Anthony Martial to Sevilla.









Donny van de Beek has successfully completed medical tests and he's now signing his contract as new Everton player. Deal with Manchester United includes loan fee and full salary paid, but there's no buy option.

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are still rumored to exit the club in January with AC Milan and Newcastle United interested respectively.

However, the surprising thing is the lack of signings from the Red Devils. When Ralf Rangnick joined as manager in November, it was expected he'd make some additions in January.

Manchester United are engaged in a tight battle for the top four spot with Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. This made fans expectant of signings for a big push in the second half of the season. But it looks unlikely now.

