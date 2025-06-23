Chelsea and Manchester United exploring surprise swap deal - Reports 

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly exploring a deal to swap Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho. The two players are keen on leaving their respective clubs are have interest from the opposite sides.

As per a report by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea and Manchester United are exploring a swap deal which will officially be completed as two different transfers. They are yet to hold talks but have shown interest in the players who are looking to leave.

Ruben Amorim has told Garnacho that he has no future at Manchester United. The manager is not happy with the Argentine and his comments after the UEFA Europa League final sealed his exit.

The young winger was also linked with Chelsea in January and Manchester United quoted £60 million for him. The Blues refused to match the asking price and he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Enzo Maresca's side are back in the market for a winger and have a 3-man shortlist. Garnacho is on the list along with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Lyon's Malick Fofana.

Nkunku has been keen on leaving Stamford Bridge since January as he has failed to break into Maresca's starting XI. The Frenchman has been linked with a return to Bayern Munich, while Arsenal and Liverpool also made inquiries.

Chelsea told not to sign Alejandro Garnacho by ex-Manchester United player

Paul Parker spoke to Wettbasis and claimed that Chelsea should not sign Alejandro Garnacho. He claimed the winger does not work hard and his mentality is questionable.

He said:

"Garnacho has to go. There is no way around it, because it's never going to work out at Manchester United. He doesn't have the mentality and he doesn't like to work hard. I don't think it is ever going to change. It's unbelievable because his big idol Cristiano Ronaldo was the complete opposite. He worked his a** off, so if Ronaldo really is his idol, I think he should look a bit more at him and do what he does."

"I don't think Chelsea was ever interested in him, to be completely honest, and I also think it would be a bad decision for both him and Chelsea if he went there. He needs a bit of fresh air, he needs a change in terms of environment, and I think he could benefit from moving to another country."

Manchester United are keen on selling Garnacho this summer and the winger also has Napoli and Atletico Madrid interested in him.

