Chelsea and Manchester United keen on signing 27-year-old defender: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez this summer.

The Uruguayan international has become a key member of Diego Simeone's squad since his Atleti arrival in 2013. The 27-year-old has since become one of the most sought-after defenders in European football.

Gimenez has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital on numerous occasions in recent years. Diario AS have claimed that his current side may be willing to sell in the current window, as they know that multiple clubs are interested in him.

The 27-year-old still has three years left on his current contract and made 33 appearances for Atletico last season, so the club will not let him go on the cheap.

According to Uruguayan outlet Tenfield, per Team Talk, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all "keen" on the solid South American.

The report also claims that Gimenez has a release clause in his contract worth €120 million, with Manchester City having a bid of €100 million rejected last summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are desperately seeking defensive reinforcements this summer

The two Premier League giants have yet to make a signing so far in the current window, which is beginning to worry both fanbases.

The Blues need at least one central defender, having recently lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. Fellow defensive options Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also face uncertain futures.

Chelsea have recently been taken over by a consortium led by mega-rich American businessman Todd Boehly, who has made several changes in the west London club's hierarchy but is yet to do so for the playing staff.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with countless players this summer. However, they are yet to secure any of their targets.

Defense will surely be a priority for the club to improve upon, as they conceded more top-flight goals than relegated Burnley in the previous campaign. Captain Harry Maguire has faced severe criticism for his performances, while Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly cannot stay fit.

New manager Erik ten Hag has already brought his squad back for pre-season training, but the former Ajax boss will be keen to improve a team that finished last season with their lowest ever Premier League points total.

