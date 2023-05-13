"We do not plan to sell him" - Chelsea and Manchester United suffer blow as Inter Milan CEO rules out exit for €40 million star

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have been dealt a huge transfer blow in the pursuit of Inter Milan's shot-stopper Andre Onana this summer.

Reports reveal that he has a €40 million valuation amid interest from the Premier League giants. However, Inter Milan's CEO Beppe Marotta seems to have quashed such rumors, stating clearly in a recent interview (via footballtransfers.com) that Onana isn't for sale.

"Onana leaving for €40m? I’d rule this out, honestly. We think he will stay,” Marotta said. “We have not received any offers and Onana is happy in Milan. He wants to stay here. We do not plan to sell him.”

The Cameroonian goalkeeper had emerged as a top target for both clubs as they are keen on strengthening their goalkeeping department.

Onana is currently regarded as one of Europe's top shot-stoppers and his form with Inter Milan this season made him an attractive prospect.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is currently in his first season at the San Siro after joining on a free transfer last summer. He has already exceeded expectations in goal, having displaced longtime club shot-stopper Samir Handanović to cement his number one spot.

The former Ajax goalie has already registered an impressive total of 18 cleansheets for Inter Milan this season across all competitions.

It's left to be seen as to whether Inter Milan will eventually bow to the pressure to sell Onana this summer.

The shot-stopper is currently contracted to the Nerazzurri until the summer of 2027, having signed a five-year contract upon joining from Ajax on a free transfer.

Is Andre Onana an upgrade for Chelsea and Manchester United's goalkeeping department?

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian shot-stopper is widely regarded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in Europe, judging by his ability and confidence with the ball at his feet.

Modern football has also shifted in the direction of clubs favoring ball-playing goalkeepers in their teams in a bid to play confidently from the back.

This could be seen as one of the major reasons why the likes of Manchester United are keen on signing Onana, as he clearly fits into Erik ten Hag's style of play.

Recall that both Onana and Ten Hag worked previously at Ajax, and the Dutch tactician is very familiar with the Cameroonian's ability in goal.

Onana is also a better ball-playing goalkeeper than David De Gea, who has faced some criticism this season with his on-the-ball decisions.

While the Spanish goalie is known for his reflexes and shot-stopping abilities, De Gea's ball-playing skills have been a major concern in his game over the years.

Another club currently eyeing Onana is Chelsea, who themselves are stuck with the duo of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. They have largely underperformed this season.

With Argentine tactician Mauricio Pochettino being linked with the Chelsea head coach role, he could also make do with Onana in between the sticks next season.

His arrival could possibly lead to the departure of either Mendy or Kepa in a bid to make room for the Cameroonian, should Inter decide to sell him.

