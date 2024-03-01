Chelsea and Manchester United target to stay at Bayern Munich because Thomas Tuchel is leaving - Reports

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel is reportedly now expected to commit his future to the German club amidst glaring interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. The 18-year-old forward is seemingly more keen to continue at the Allianz Arena following the confirmed departure of manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich have endured a disappointing season by their high standards, failing to make any significant progress on the domestic front. On top of an early exit from the DFB Pokal, the Bavarians also trail Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by a massive eight points, at the time of writing.

Consequently, the upper management of the club and manager Tuchel recently arrived at a mutual decision to part ways before the start of the 2024-24 season. While his exit is set to initiate a hoard of changes at the club, it appears to be a positive development for the likes of Mathys Tel.

The French wunderkind was reportedly reconsidering his future at the start of the current campaign due to a lack of playing time. Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea even emerged as possible suitors for Tel, with both clubs keeping a close eye on the youngster's situation.

However, as per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Tel is now leaning towards extending his stay in Germany after the news of Tuchel's departure was confirmed. Despite making 29 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season, the promising forward has only been allowed to put in cameo performances.

Nevertheless, Tel has still managed to capitalize on the limited time afforded to him, grabbing six goals and four assists in the said outings.

Star Bayern Munich defender monitored by Barcelona - Reports

Having joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in 2022 for a reported fee of €67m, Matthijs De Ligt has yet to establish himself as an unexpendable part of the team. The defender's importance to the squad has arguably diminished under Thomas Tuchel, with the Dutchman often losing out a place to the manager's preferred pair of Dayot Upemacano and Kim Min-Jae.

Consequently, his uncertain situation at the Allianz Arena has alerted multiple parties in Europe, with Barcelona emerging as one of the suitors on the list. According to Jijantes FC, Barca sporting director Deco recently conducted a meeting with De Ligt's representatives, who are also the agents of Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Despite their interest, it remains unclear if Barcelona will be able to pull off a deal of such high financial stature come summer. Furthermore, the 24-year-old centre-back has yet to comment on the situation or express any desire to leave Bayern Munich.