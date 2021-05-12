Chelsea and Manchester United urged to sign PSG star by Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has urged Chelsea and Manchester United to go all out for Marquinhos. The former Manchester United defender believes the PSG star is the ultimate big-game player both sides need right now.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign a center-back in the summer. Both sides are keen to push for the Premier League title next season and hope to sign a world-class defender in the summer.

Rio Ferdinand believes both sides must try to sign Marquinhos from PSG. The Brazilian has been on top of his game for some time, and the Manchester United legend has urged the Red Devils and Chelsea to make a move for him.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand said:

"If any team is in the market for a centre-back, right now, out of the top teams, with the finances, Marquinhos is the only place I'm going. Fit as you like, quick, robust, hardened, battle-hardened, understands the big-game environments. Top, top player, great attitude, leader, got it all. If I'm looking for a centre-back of experience who can take me to the next level, he's the one I'm going for."

📸 Seconds before Paris captain Marquinhos, who scored in the first leg, hits the woodwork 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/5bEuw52l88 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2021

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, and Manchester United target Marquinhos

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has worked with Marquinhos in the last year and claims the Brazilian is the heart and soul of the team. The German was full of praise for the defender and is reportedly keen to work with him again.

In late 2020, Tuchel said:

"Marquinhos is the heart and soul of our team. That's why he must play at the heart of the action, but also because he's talented. He has all the qualities to play in midfield, and has a worker's mentality. He can help the defenders and the forwards at the same time. It's important that he's close to everybody as he's the boss. 'Marqui' covers more ground than anybody else in the team and is valuable in the counter-pressing."

Manchester United have sealed their place in the top 4 this season and will be playing in the Champions League. Chelsea are yet to seal their place but can take a giant step towards it with a win on Wednesday against Arsenal.