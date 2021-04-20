Chelsea may pull out of European Super League - Reports

With immense pressure mounting on the 12 clubs who have joined the European Super League, Chelsea are reportedly considering pulling out of the competition. The Super League also involves five other Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Since the announcement of the European Super League last Sunday, football fans and pundits from all over the world have come together to condemn the participating clubs.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez openly said that founding clubs are unable to pull out of the ESL but reports claim that Chelsea and Manchester City are most likely to withdraw from the competition.

Florentino Perez to El Chiringuito: "The contract of the #SuperLeague is binding. Nobody can leave, we will work all together. All the clubs signed the contracts last Saturday, there's no problem". 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Chelsea feared they would miss out if they were not in European Super League

Chelsea players were reportedly unaware of the club's decision to be in the European Super League

Joining the European Super League is expected to bring clubs an increased amount of revenue as compared to their participation in current competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.

After receiving heavy public backlash, it was reported that Chelsea and the Cityzens had both signed up for the European Super League because they were afraid of losing out and not due to financial prospects.

Speaking at a press conference, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he and his players had no idea the Blues were in the competition until the media release. He added:

"I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part."

"I was clearly not involved, players were not involved in the decision making."

The fact you’ve got multiple sources saying Chelsea and City weren’t sure about it. There’s no excuse not to see a U-Turn Statement. The fact they’re leaking that they aren’t convinced is making me think they could withdraw. Need to see it to believe it. — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) April 19, 2021

With Chelsea currently fifth in the Premier League table and Champions League qualification spots within reach, Tuchel's focus will be to get his side to finish among the top four this season.

They are also set to play against Real Madrid, one of the founding clubs of the European Super League, in next week's Champions League semi-final clash.

Participating in the European Super League has some severe implications.

First, UEFA could ban these clubs from joining future Champions League and Europa League competitions.

Second, Premier League as well as the Football Association have met to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League. If Chelsea and other clubs were to continue with their pursuit of the European Super League, they would bear the brunt of their decisions.