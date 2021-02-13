Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent refuses to rule out the player's Napoli reunion with Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho may have found a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. But his agent Jorge Santos believes the Italian could return to Serie A if Maurizio Sarri returns to Napoli.

Jorginho first caught the eye while playing under Sarri at Napoli. He was a perfect fit in 'Sarri Ball', the Italian manager’s signature style of football. Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge, joining Chelsea in the summer of 2018. Sarri eventually left for Juventus after one season, but Jorginho stayed put in London.

Wholesome changes were expected at Chelsea after the arrival of Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s replacement in January this year. Yet Jorginho has featured heavily for the German manager so far.

However, Santos has claimed that that could change if Sarri makes a return to Napoli. Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Jorginho’s agent also pointed out that his client was perfect for Sarri’s style of play.

“Football is dynamic, and nothing can be ruled out. If Sarri returns to Napoli, he would make an attempt to bring Jorginho back. He is perfect for his football. I can't rule it out. He has two years left in his contract, and is a regular starter for Italy. However, with a good project, he would be open to coming back” said Santos.

The Italian manager won Serie A in his first season in Turin before he was sacked and replaced by Andrea Pirlo.

With Napoli struggling under Gennaro Gattuso this season, reports are surfacing that club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has already met Sarri to discuss the possibility of taking over the reins.

If the former Chelsea manager does return to Napoli, one can assume that Jorginho might not be too far behind.

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea has helped the Blues climb up the Premier League table

Jorginho

Jorginho does not have a cause for immediate concern at Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel has used him in a double pivot with Matteo Kovacic in four Premier League games since his arrival.

The two men have complemented each other well at Stamford Bridge, and have even kept N’golo Kante out of the playing XI so far.

Chelsea have climbed up to fifth in the Premier League table after three wins in their last four games under their new manager. They are only a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and are firmly in the race for the Champions League places.