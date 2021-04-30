Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante reveals his side's chances of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante believes his side have created the perfect platform to knock Real Madrid out and progress to the Champions League finals this season.

Kante was named man of the match for a heroic performance against Los Blancos in the first leg of their Champions League tie. Chelsea dominated Real Madrid for much of the game but could only come away with a 1-1 draw.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead on the night. Real Madrid leveled the scoreline thanks to a well-taken goal from talismanic striker Karim Benzema. Chelsea dominated proceedings for much of the game but were left to rue several missed chances.

Chelsea host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge next week and will look to make use of their home advantage to progress to the finals of the Champions League for the first time in nine years.

N'Golo Kante was satisfied with his side's performance and feels that Chelsea have a good chance of reaching Istanbul.

"We are happy for the result. Coming into this game, we knew we'd be playing against a great team and we wanted to leave with a good result so we would have the momentum ahead of the second leg at home," said Kante in a post-match press conference.

Speaking about the result, Kante said:

"I think overall 1-1 is a fair result. We had many chances that we didn't score but we can be happy with the draw. We are looking forward to playing at home and hopefully qualifying for the final"

Kante asserted that the job is not finished, and that Chelsea will need to remain focused. He also took away several positives from the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

"We need to take the positives from this game. Yes, we could have scored more goals from the chances we created, but the main thing is we were creating the opportunities to score and that is a positive sign. For sure, reaching the final is a goal and it is possible for us now. We have to be fully focused on the second leg when it comes, because we are playing against a very strong opponent."

Advertisement

Sum up N'Golo Kanté 🆚 Real Madrid in three words...#UCL pic.twitter.com/N3vYv3lhx5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be worried about his strikers' form ahead of the second leg against Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Chelsea were again guilty of missing several brilliant opportunities to go ahead against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. German striker Timo Werner has been desperately short of confidence in recent months and was once again at fault for missing chances against Real Madrid.

Cesc Fabregas hails 'big game player' N'Golo Kante after dominating Real Madrid's midfield https://t.co/vi73M5Ublf — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 27, 2021

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping either Werner, Giroud or Tammy Abraham can produce the goods for his side next week.