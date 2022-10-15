Chelsea midfielder set to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury: Reports

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury in training, reports The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Kante has been out for the Blues due to a hamstring injury since their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on August 14. The Frenchman has made only two appearances for the Blues this campaign.

He is now expected to be out for three more months and miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup for defending champions France. The tournament in Qatar will start on November 20.

Kante was crucial during his team's triumph in Russia in 2018. He played a total of 595 minutes across seven games for Didier Deschamps' side.

Kante's injury news will further increase Deschamps' woes as Paul Pogba is already a doubt for the World cup. The former Manchester United midfielder sustained a meniscus injury during pre-season with Juventus and has gone under the knife since.

He is expected to return during Juventus' upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica on October 25.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter provided update on N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana

N'Golo Kante is not the only French player in the Chelsea side to pick up an injury. New signing Wesley Fofana has also been out since scoring against AC Milan in Chelsea's 3-0 win at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Graham Potter provided updates on both players' injuries as he told the media (via football.london):

"He [Kante] is due to see a consultant at the weekend. It's a setback and it's not good news. But at this stage, I can't give you anything more. He [Fofana] is progressing where he was. I don't think we'll see him before the World Cup."

Potter further added about the French midfielder:

"Historically there are things that have happened which is a concern. It's a setback in the last stage of his rehab so that is worrying."

The Blues are set to take on Aston Villa away next in the Premier League on October 16. He said about their next opponent:

"The margins are very small as we've said in the Premier League. I'm sure Steven will want to improve their results and looking at this game to do that. We need to make sure we're ready for the challenge."

He added:

"I think everyone knows in the Premier League there is always someone under pressure. At the moment it's Steven and he has the quality and experience to do that."

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand.

