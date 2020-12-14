Chelsea News Roundup: Attacking ace fit to make the squad, midfielder urged to move out on loan, and more - 14th December 2020

Chelsea dropped out of the top four spots following their defeat against Everton on Saturday and will look to bounce back when they face Wolves in their next game. It’s a busy time for the Blues in the Premier League, and let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 14 December 2020.

Glenn Hoddle feels Chelsea have been handed a tough tie

Despite finishing top of their group, Chelsea have been handed a difficult tie against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Spanish side were not the most convincing during the group stage, but have been one of the best teams in La Liga.

The Blues have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the #UCL! 🤝#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/Oywqiadw9k — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2020

Diego Simeone’s side have conceded just four goals in 11 league games so far this season, and could neutralize Chelsea’s attacking firepower with the way they sit deep and deny teams space in behind the defense.

Former England star Glenn Hoddle believes Atletico Madrid were perhaps the one team Chelsea didn’t want to face in the next round.

“It’s the one they probably didn’t want.”

“They’re very difficult to play against. As I say, they’ve got a balance to their team when their manager allows them to play, they can play good expansive football at times – and they need to if they’re chasing a game,” Hoddle told BT Sport.

Chelsea midfielder urged to spend some time out on loan

Billy Gilmour is clearly a player who is talented and has a big future at Chelsea if they can manage to get the best out of him. But with a packed midfield, he is unlikely to get much playing time.

Gilmour recently returned from a knee surgery and got some playing time against Everton. It remains to be seen how Frank Lampard will use him over the festive fixtures.

Former Premier League star Kevin Phillips believes Gilmour should move out on loan, and Rangers in particular would be a good destination for the midfielder. Rangers are currently at the top of the Scottish Premiership table under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Phillips feels Gilmour will benefit from playing under Gerrard, who was one of the best in his position.

“He [Gilmour] has been learning off Frank Lampard and then he could be playing under Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister. For his development it is a no brainer.

“If I am Frank Lampard and I’m looking to loan the boy out, Rangers would be a great move for him. 100 per cent he would consider that,” Phillips told Football Insider.

Christian Pulisic to be in the squad against Wolves

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic will be in the squad to face Wolves on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen if the American international will see a lot of playing time.

Pulisic suffered a hamstring strain during the game against Leeds United and has not been risked since. With so many games coming up, Chelsea need to be cautious about how they use their players.

Christian Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow's game, according to Lampard, although it hasn't been decided yet if he will start or not. The boss says it's positive news from the weekend.#WOLCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2020

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were used as the two wingers against Everton, and the pair could continue in the same roles against Wolves.