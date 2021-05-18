Chelsea News Roundup: Blues interested in Bundesliga striker, Tuchel reveals why did not start winger at Wembley, and more - 18 May 2021 

Chelsea are only a couple of hours away from their home fixture against Leicester City. The Blues will want to exact revenge on the Foxes and strengthen their grip on a place in the top four of the Premier League. Chelsea are under immense pressure due after suffering back-to-back losses and Liverpool's recent turnaround of form.

The club is also looking at potential alternatives in personnel ahead of the summer as they look to improve ahead of next season. Without further ado, let's dive into the top Chelsea stories from May 18, 2021.

Chelsea linked with Wolfsburg forward Wout Weghorst

Chelsea target Weghorst has flown under the radar this season.

According to reports, Wolfsburg forward Wout Weghorst is a Chelsea target ahead of the summer window. The Dutch forward smashed 20 goals and bagged seven assists in the German top-flight this term, becoming one of the most underappreciated strikers in Europe.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for a striker following Timo Werner's poor first season and uncertainty about Tammy Abraham's future. Weghorst could be heading to the European championships with the Netherlands team following his remarkable season. The 28-year-old is also said to be on Borussia Dortmund's wishlist ahead of next season.

Tuchel reveals why he didn't start Christian Pulisic in the FA Cup

Christian Pulisic started on the bench for Chelsea against Leicester

Thomas Tuchel did not opt to start Christian Pulisic in the FA Cup final. The first half was a cagey affair, with Chelsea only pushing Leicester to their limits after conceding a goal at the 60-minute mark.

The contest was crying out for a game-changer like Pulisic, who can run at defenses and weave his way past cramped spaces. Revealing that he didn't start as a precautionary measure, the Chelsea boss said:

"There is a daily exchange between me, the fitness coaches and the medical team to predict a little bit the workload and what happens if we let each player play again."

"For example would Christian Pulisic have deserved to play in the FA Cup final? Yes, of course, and it was not a good feeling to not let him start. But if he was at risk of maybe re-injuring himself, then he would be out for the next three matches. That would be the bigger regret for me," added Tuchel.

Chelsea interested in signing AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

Calhanoglu is one of Chelsea's midfield targets

If reports in Milan are to be believed, Chelsea are keen on bringing AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The 27-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Chelsea, along with Manchester United, are keeping tabs on the player.

Calhanoglu is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Milan giants ahead of the summer. Chelsea could use his creative ability and versatility in the middle of the pitch and will look to sign him to provide Tuchel with more options in midfield.

