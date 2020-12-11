Chelsea News Roundup: Blues to make defensive rock their highest-paid player, club adopts festive restrictions, and more — 11 December 2020

Chelsea are all set to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and will hope to keep pushing Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the top of the table. Here is the latest news featuring Chelsea from 11 December 2020.

Gary Neville feels Kante and Silva could hand Chelsea the advantage

Gary Neville believes Chelsea have the edge over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League title race because of N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva.

Kante has been a key cog in the midfield for Frank Lampard as his tenacity and ability to shield the defense has helped them this season. The Frenchman made just 20 starts in the league last season and the Blues struggled in his absence as they conceded a whopping 54 goals.

Thiago Silva has settled in well after a tough start against West Brom and has added more calmness and experience to the backline. Neville believes that the duo have the title-winning experience and could guide them to silverware over Tottenham.

“I think Chelsea have got more of a chance to win the league than Spurs because they have got N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, and players who could navigate them to it,” Neville told Sky Sports.

David Alaba could become Chelsea’s highest earner

The Austrian international is unlikely to extend his stay with Bayern Munich as both parties have failed to agree on a new deal. Alaba wants somewhere around £350,000 a week as per Bild (h/t Sports Mole), but Bayern don’t want to pay that sort of money.

Chelsea, however, could fork out the big bucks to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge. If they sign Alaba and pay him the aforementioned wages, he will become the club’s top earner ahead of the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2021, and it is likely that there will be a long list of clubs who will want to secure his signature in January on a pre-contract deal.

David Alaba has made his conditions clear to interested clubs such as Chelsea, ahead of a potential move this summer.

No official club Christmas party amid potential title-race showdown and Covid19

It’s been a strange season because of the pandemic, and with Chelsea launching an unlikely title-charge, the Blues will adopt a strict approach during the festive time this December.

With a busy fixture list and COVID-19 restrictions, the players will have to be cautious about stepping out. Manager Frank Lampard has revealed that he expects the senior players to step up and take responsibility off the pitch at an unprecedented time like this.

"I’d better read up on the tier system — there are certain factual things about tiers that a lot of us have doubts about."

"But I know the basics and the players should do by now and I will reiterate to them their responsibilities. I think the Christmas party thing of yesteryear has mellowed now anyway."

"Responsibilities for players are big, as role models to the outside world, for their professional careers, to do the right thing particularly when they are playing so frequently over Christmas"