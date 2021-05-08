Chelsea News Roundup: Blues in the race for Premier League superstar, Tuchel rings in the changes against Manchester City and more - 8th May 2021 

Chelsea are in a mouth-watering battle for the top four of the Premier League. A match at the Etihad Stadium is less than an hour away, with Thomas Tuchel looking to defeat Pep Guardiola for the second time this season.

The German mastermind outmatched the Cityzens when the two sides met in the FA Cup semi-final. The Blues have two cup finals to play, but they'll know bagging a UCL spot in the PL ladder is a must.

Outside the field, they have been linked with some of the biggest names in European football in recent weeks. After a quiet January window, it's assumed Chelsea will break the bank for an attacking player this summer.

On that note, we list the major Chelsea news from May 8, 2021.

Chelsea to make shock move for Harry Kane

Moving to Chelsea could fulfill Harry Kane's dream to win titles

Chelsea have earmarked Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane as their main target this summer, according to latest reports.

It is believed that Tuchel can convince the striker to move to Stamford Bridge with the prospect of winning silverware, as he has already taken the Blues to two titles.

Kane seems to be growing increasingly frustrated with Spurs, who lost the League Cup recently and are most likely going to miss out on a top-four finish. The likes of Manchester City and Manchester United are expected to battle it out with Chelsea for Kane.

Tuchel names Chelsea XI for Manchester City clash

Hakim Ziyech starts for Chelsea

Tuchel has made five changes to the team that left Real Madrid bruised in midweek.

Hakim Ziyech, whose goal proved the difference the last time Chelsea and Manchester City locked horns, has returned to the starting XI. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Marcos Alonso and Billy Gilmour have also earned a place in the line-up.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are rested, while 18-year-old Valentino Livramento is among the substitutes for this outing.

Chelsea aiming to extend Armando Broja's deal

Chelsea are keen to tie Armando Broja down to a new deal

Chelsea are keen to extend Armando Broja's contract in West London after the striker's impressive run with Vitesse.

Broja signed his first professional contract with the Blues in 2020. His deal expires next year, and Chelsea are understandably interested in urging him to extend.

The academy star, who has 10 goals to his credit in Eredivisie, was handed his professional debut by Frank Lampard in Chelsea's 4-0 victory at home against Everton.