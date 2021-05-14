Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star hints at contract extension, UEFA confirm venue for Champions League final, and more - 13 May 2021 

Chelsea were handed a reality check on Wednesday night when Arsenal took all three points at Stamford Bridge and did the double in the league over their cross-city rivals.

The 1-0 defeat was headlined by an erroneous passage of play by Kurt Zouma and Jorginho, which led to a gift of a goal for Emile Smith-Rowe. Chelsea have two Premier League games left and as many cup finals to play in. However, both league games have to be treated as finals if the Blues want to achieve a top-four finish.

Here are the top news stories surrounding the West Londoners on May 13.

Jorginho reveals he 'feels at home' with Chelsea

Jorginho could extend his deal at Chelsea in the coming months.

Despite links with a move to Italy, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho recently commented on his immediate future. The experienced star, who joined Chelsea in 2018, feels at home with the London giants. Jorginho has two years left on his current deal and recent reports suggest Chelsea are keen on offering him a new contract soon.

Speaking about his time at Chelsea, Jorginho said:

"Of course, of course, I do feel settled. When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away. It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people. So it feels like home now in England."

The Chelsea vice-captain added:

"It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play! How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. I’ve got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here."

Thiago Silva will stay at Chelsea - he wants to continue at #CFC, last details to be discussed... then his contract-extension clause until June 2022 will be triggered in the next weeks. 🔵



Contract negotiations with Kanté and Jorginho will start in the next months - no rush. ⏳ https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

UEFA Champions League final to be played in Porto

Chelsea and Manchester City will face each other in Porto.

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League final will be held at the Estadio do Dragao, in Porto after much speculation about a change in venue.

Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out over two legs with a 3-1 aggregate to reach the finals. Meanwhile, PL champions Manchester City outclassed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate.

The two teams have already played each other thrice this season, with Chelsea coming out on top on the last two occasions. The highly anticipated final will take place on May 29.

The UEFA Champions League final between Man. City & Chelsea will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.#UCL | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/mYmewt1hqH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 13, 2021

Ashley Cole explains the importance of a pre-season for Chelsea

Ashley Cole feels Timo Werner will come good next season.

Despite having to play matches once every three days on average, manager Thomas Tuchel has steered Chelsea to two finals. Former UCL winner Ashley Cole feels the Blues will be better prepared next thanks to a full pre-season with their new manager.

"I always go back to the pre-season. I really don’t think the team had a great pre-season in terms of the COVID stop-start. They missed a big chunk of training. I think next season it will be great to see the team have a good pre-season, understand the style and philosophy of the manager and then hopefully really click and gel," said Ashley Cole.

"This season, there’s been moments in games they’ve been brilliant, they’ve been great to watch. Hopefully, they can solidify that and come again. Of course, you talk about Haaland and what quality he has, but I’m happy with Werner, thank you," said Cole.

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel interested in bringing Ligue 1 superstar to West London, Blues set to renew contracts of midfield duo, and more - 12th May 2021