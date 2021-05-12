Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel interested in bringing Ligue 1 superstar to West London, Blues set to renew contracts of midfield duo, and more - 12th May 2021   

Chelsea's revival under Thomas Tuchel continues, with the club all but securing top four in the Premier League. The team also has a chance of winning two pieces of silverware this season, the Champions League trophy and the FA Cup.

Chelsea have been sensational since the turn of the year. They are set to take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal later today, and the feeling amongst the West London faithful illustrates the difference in confidence to when they had Lampard at the helm.

Chelsea are also working extensively on the contracts of fringe players within who may prove surplus to requirements. They have also been linked with centre-backs and forwards ahead of the summer transfer window.

On that note, we have listed the top Chelsea news as of May 12, 2021.

Tuchel keen on reuniting with Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is one of the Tuchel's targets for the summer.

As per the latest reports, Chelsea are preparing to contact Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti after their manager's demands. .

Tuchel and Verratti worked together at PSG for over two years, winning two titles and reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League.

The German has supposedly expressed his desire to work with the technically brilliant midfielder to the Chelsea board. Verratti, on the other hand, is also keen on a new adventure.

His arrival would undoubtedly add quality and depth to the number six position at Chelsea.

Chelsea working on extensions for Kante and Jorginho

Both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been outstanding for Chelsea.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, a one-year extension of Thiago Silva's contract is being prepared at Chelsea. Everyone at the club, including Tuchel, are pleased with his performances in his maiden season in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will also renew Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's contracts. Talks haven't begun yet, with the Blues confident of keeping hold of the in-form midfield pair.

Both of their deals expire in 2023.

Thiago Silva will stay at Chelsea - he wants to continue at #CFC, last details to be discussed... then his contract-extension clause until June 2022 will be triggered in the next weeks. 🔵



Contract negotiations with Kanté and Jorginho will start in the next months - no rush. ⏳ https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

Levi Colwill called up to Chelsea's senior squad

Levi Colwill has been called up to the Chelsea squad in Christensen's absence

Chelsea have included 18-year-old Levi Colwill in the senior squad for the rest of the season following Andreas Christensen's untimely injury against Manchester City.

The highly rated defender has shown immense skill and tactical nous at the youth level for Chelsea. He has played with the Blues academy since being a part of the under-9s team.

Earlier last week, young Valentino Livramento was named in the squad that took down Manchester City in the Premier League.

After Tino Livramento was called up to the bench to face Man City, Chelsea have added Levi Colwill to their squad until the end of the season to deputise for Andreas Christensen after his tendon injury: https://t.co/4uHmVXDFlq #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 12, 2021

