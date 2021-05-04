Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star reflects on coach's training methods, Tuchel on Real Madrid game, and more - 3rd May 2021 

Chelsea head into what could be their most defining couple of weeks of the season, with the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid and the FA Cup final against Leicester City lined up.

The Blues did well to breeze past Fulham in the weekend, thanks to a brace from Kai Havertz that steered them to a 2-0 victory.

Ahead of their Champions second leg scheduled on Wednesday, there has been speculation about which Chelsea players could take on Real Madrid. On that note, let's take a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on May 3, 2021.

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour speaks on Thomas Tuchel's training demands

Billy Gilmour earned his first league start for Chelsea since July 2020.

Billy Gilmour patrolled the central area of the pitch alongside Mason Mount against Fulham in what was his first Premier League start for Chelsea since July 2020.

The Scottish midfielder has been out of favour under Thomas Tuchel due to the manager's persistence with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante. However, with Kovacic injured and the other two rested ahead of the crucial semi-final against Real Madrid, Gilmour was given the nod.

Speaking about Tuchel's intense training sessions, Gilmour said:

"He’s very hands on, very intense and demanding of the players, but he keeps you on your toes. You need to work hard in this team. I’m sure he is proud of the result and the performances from the boys. We know our jobs in the team. We know we want to play forward quick, break the lines, get behind teams and punish them. We’re working on that every day at the training ground, so it becomes second nature."

Indeed, Chelsea have conceded the fewest goals in the English top flight since the German took over in January.

Tuchel updates on Chelsea duo Kovacic and Rudiger

Mateo Kovacic is unlikely to play for Chelsea against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will be fit to face Real Madrid. Speaking after Chelsea's win over Fulham, he offered an update on the centre-half and Mateo Kovacic, who is out with a hamstring injury.

On Rudiger, the Chelsea boss remarked:

"For Toni, I think he will play with a mask. He trained on Saturday with a mask, so it’s just about him getting used to it."

Although Kovacic could be itching to face his former club, Tuchel believes the Croatian may not be fit in time, saying in this regard:

"It will be a very tight race for Kovacic. He had a little setback and felt something in not the same area but the same muscle as before. It’s very likely he will not make it, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without their star centre-back Raphael Varane along with other absentees.

Edouard Mendy hails young Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner (right) celebrate Chelsea's goal against Fulham.

Edouard Mendy was called into action twice in the first half against the Cottagers on May 1. While he registered another clean sheet for himself, Kai Havertz produced the goods for Chelsea up front.

The Blues' German contingent was on song against Fulham. Timo Werner laid on a beautiful defence-splitting pass to Havertz, which the latter finished off with composure, doubling Chelsea's lead on the afternoon.

It's been a struggle for both players at times this season, as they have only scored a combined 10 goals in the Premier League. However, Mendy believes they will find their feet eventually, remarking:

"They are really good players. They are young players, and it is the first time that they have moved to another country. I think they needed a couple of months to adjust and understand the Premier League, but I see them every day, and I know how good they are."

Edouard Mendy continued:

"I am happy for them. They showed their qualities on the pitch. Next season, 100%, we will see the best of Timo and Kai. Even this year, we have enjoyed their good levels of performance, and they are important for us. A game like Saturday’s is really good for their confidence."