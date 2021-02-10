Chelsea News Roundup: Blues want to extend Thiago Silva's contract, Ziyech opens up on life under Tuchel, and more - 9 February 2021

Chelsea's upturn in form has seen them accumulate ten points from their last four Premier League matches.

Thomas Tuchel appears to have injected much-needed freshness into the Chelsea ranks; the Blues have climbed to fifth place in the league table and have conceded just one goal under the German.

A plethora of positive reactions have transpired since the arrival of Tuchel at Chelsea. Ahead of their trip to Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round, Chelsea could chop and change yet again, with a host of youngsters waiting to impress the new boss.

On that note, we list the top Chelsea news stories as on February 9, 2021.

Chelsea hope to extend Thiago Silva's contract

Thiago Silva has arguably been Chelsea's best signing last summer.

Amongst all the young firepower and attacking options Chelsea bought this summer, Thiago Silva has arguably been the best of the lot.

He has transformed Chelsea's backline with his composed, assured and calculated defending at all times.

The 36-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with an option to extend. But according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the West Londoners want to keep him for another season.

It is understood that Silva is also willing to put pen to paper again, while the economic conditions such as wages and bonuses remain constant.

Thiago Silva contract extension with Chelsea would be activated at the same economic conditions as the current contract. #CFC want to keep him also for the next season as of today, confirmed. It's up to Thiago - positive feelings.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech talks about role under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is yet to make a statement under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has shed light on what it is like under new head coach Tuchel.

The winger has sparingly been used in the 3-4-3 deployed by Tuchel. On Lampard's dismissal and the arrival of a new manager, he said:

"You know that can happen if the results are not good. It is also not the first time that it happens to me that the trainer is fired, so I know how to deal with that."

Ziyech added:

"We will have to wait and see what kind of system he (Tuchel) wants to play in. We have already played twice with three defenders, and I was a second ten."

“You’ve not seen the real Ziyech yet."



"But don’t worry, he’s on his way!”



"You've not seen the real Ziyech yet."

"But don't worry, he's on his way!"

- Hakim Ziyech

Alan Hudson feels Frank Lampard overused Mason Mount

Mason Mount (left) and Frank Lampard (right)

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson feels former manager Frank Lampard overused Mason Mount. He said:

“Frank believed in Mason, but I’m not sure if he was putting too much pressure on this young player, because no matter how much energy one has, and boy does he have energy, he’ll finally burn out."

Appreciating Tuchel's rotation policy thus far, Hudson observed:

“Tuchel left him out as a reminder that he is part of a team and maybe will not be playing so many matches, like under Frank, which in the modern game makes sense."

No player made more appearances for Chelsea last season than Mount.