Chelsea News Roundup: Blues want to extend Thiago Silva's contract, Ziyech opens up on life under Tuchel, and more - 9 February 2021

Chelsea's upturn in form has seen them accumulate ten points from their last four Premier League matches.
Thomas Tuchel appears to have injected much-needed freshness into the Chelsea ranks; the Blues have climbed to fifth place in the league table and have conceded just one goal under the German.
A plethora of positive reactions have transpired since the arrival of Tuchel at Chelsea. Ahead of their trip to Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round, Chelsea could chop and change yet again, with a host of youngsters waiting to impress the new boss.
On that note, we list the top Chelsea news stories as on February 9, 2021.
Chelsea hope to extend Thiago Silva's contract
Amongst all the young firepower and attacking options Chelsea bought this summer, Thiago Silva has arguably been the best of the lot.
He has transformed Chelsea's backline with his composed, assured and calculated defending at all times.
The 36-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with an option to extend. But according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the West Londoners want to keep him for another season.
It is understood that Silva is also willing to put pen to paper again, while the economic conditions such as wages and bonuses remain constant.
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech talks about role under Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has shed light on what it is like under new head coach Tuchel.
The winger has sparingly been used in the 3-4-3 deployed by Tuchel. On Lampard's dismissal and the arrival of a new manager, he said:
"You know that can happen if the results are not good. It is also not the first time that it happens to me that the trainer is fired, so I know how to deal with that."
Ziyech added:
"We will have to wait and see what kind of system he (Tuchel) wants to play in. We have already played twice with three defenders, and I was a second ten."
Alan Hudson feels Frank Lampard overused Mason Mount
Chelsea legend Alan Hudson feels former manager Frank Lampard overused Mason Mount. He said:
“Frank believed in Mason, but I’m not sure if he was putting too much pressure on this young player, because no matter how much energy one has, and boy does he have energy, he’ll finally burn out."
Appreciating Tuchel's rotation policy thus far, Hudson observed:
“Tuchel left him out as a reminder that he is part of a team and maybe will not be playing so many matches, like under Frank, which in the modern game makes sense."
No player made more appearances for Chelsea last season than Mount.Published 10 Feb 2021, 00:57 IST