Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel set to sign his first player as Blues boss, Werner sheds light on his new role, and more - 8 February 2021

Chelsea have moved to fifth place in the 2020-21 Premier League in just under three weeks after Thomas Tuchel's appointment as the club's head coach.

The Blues have engineered three wins on the spin, and have collected ten points in four games under the German's stewardship.

Thoughts over Chelsea's second wave of transition in as many seasons now encompass serious progress and positivity from the football fraternity, as Chelsea are only a point behind champions Liverpool.

While there are certain transfer rumours of Tuchel's first potential signing as Chelsea boss brewing, other reactions are mainly pinned on the team's activities on the pitch.

On that note, let us have a look at the top Chelsea stories as on February 8, 2021.

1 - Chelsea have only conceded one goal in their first four Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel – their fewest through a manager’s first four league games in charge since Guus Hiddink in February/March 2009. Resolute. pic.twitter.com/M5u2kWFZxQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Chelsea set to sign Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng will add further experience to Chelsea's backline.

As per Todofijaches, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng for a transfer this summer.

The centre-back is most likely set to leave Bavaria after no substantial talks over a new deal. Boateng has won eight Bundesliga titles in nine years at Bayern Munich, and has emerged as one of the finest defenders in the world during the last decade.

The 32-year-old could add a wealth of experience for Chelsea, who signed Thiago Silva on a free transfer. David Alaba, a Chelsea target, is another player poised to run down his contract at Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner reveals Chelsea new role under Thomas Tuchel

Timo Werner registered two assists against Sheffield United.

In the midst of boiling frustration for Timo Werner, the two assists he recorded against Sheffield United were snapshots of a striker starting to enjoy his football again.

Werner's longest goal drought of what has been a glittering young career so far has continued. But his movement, tenacity to win the ball and creative spark steered Chelsea to a 2-1 victory.

Most penalties won for Chelsea in the Premier League since the start of the 2016-17 season:



4 - Timo Werner

3 - Eden Hazard, Marcos Alonso, Willian



No typo. 😲 pic.twitter.com/UrxMYATmV9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 7, 2021

Werner was often deployed as a left winger under Frank Lampard. Under Tuchel, however, he has played as the narrow forward behind the number 9.

Speaking on the same after the Sheffield game, the Chelsea man said:

"Every manager is different in how he wants us to play. He gives us a lot of ideas. Now I play as a left number 10, not a left winger, so I have more space for my runs in the middle and can play behind a striker, or with a number 10 behind me as a second striker. So it’s very good for me, and I think there were also good moves from the manager in the last two wins."

Thomas Tuchel provides Thiago Silva injury update

Thiago Silva pulled his muscle in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel believes Thiago Silva will be back for Chelsea within the next two weeks.

He hopes the central defender is available for the Blues' outing against Southampton. Thiago Silva pulled his muscle in full stretch while trying to smother a pass against Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel said about the player:

“It will be several days, but we set the goal. I would like him back for maybe Southampton, that’s realistic, but also ambitious. I know Thiago; he will do everything to be ready as soon as possible, but it is a muscle injury, so you cannot take any risk.”

Chelsea's next assignment is against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday, February 11.